Yankees ‘the favorite’ to retain $500+ million slugger

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are in celebration mode. After all their hard work preparing to face the Kansas City Royals, they came out on top in their AL Divisions Series matchup. Up ahead is the AL Championship Series, a stage that they haven’t been able to clear since 2009.

Still, even if they are in the middle of their playoff journey, rumors surrounding pending free agent Juan Soto haven’t really stopped. The attention he is getting from potential suitors is also driving up his expected price, and there is talk that he could approach or surpass $500 million with his final contract.

The Yankees, of course, would love to retain him. They might face a lot of hurdles from a luxury tax standpoint, though. The organization, however, knows that fans wouldn’t forgive them if they let him depart to another city or team.

The Yankees are still reportedly the favorite to retain Juan Soto

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

What do recent trends and rumors say? MLB insider Jon Heyman names the Yankees as the favorites to sign Soto to a long-term contract this winter:”

He’s generally enjoyed his time in New York, it’s worked out nicely,” he said about the Bombers.

Soto just had one of the best seasons of his career with the Yankees, with a career-high 41 home runs, 128 runs scored, and a .988 OPS. He is trying to get his second World Series ring at the moment, too.

The Yankees are the favorites, but…

Heyman sees the New York Mets as the biggest threat to the Yankees’ chances. He called them the team with the most money.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The next tier, per Heyman, has the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants. After that, the reporter pointed out that the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t be counted out. Lastly, he named three potential 2025 contenders: the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Chicago Cubs.

The guy is still playing in the postseason, but potential suitors are paying close attention to every step Soto takes. That’s what happens when you are a generational talent.