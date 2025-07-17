Yankees’ switch-hitter is primed for a second-half explosion

The Yankees are entering the second half of the season needing more than just a spark — they need ignition.

While veterans will be leaned on to right the ship, it’s 22-year-old Jasson Dominguez who’s quietly catching fire in the shadows.

Still just a rookie, Dominguez has grown more comfortable with each passing week and could be on the verge of something special.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez has quietly delivered solid rookie production

Dominguez is slashing .266/.343/.417 this year with eight home runs, flashing both power and plate discipline in key spots.

His .760 OPS and 114 wRC+ put him well above league average, a strong mark for a player still adjusting to MLB pitching.

Even more promising is his 90th percentile hard-hit rate, showing he’s not just surviving — he’s squaring the ball with authority.

He’s been dominant against right-handed pitching

The left side of the plate has been Dominguez’s sweet spot, where he’s hitting .296 with a robust .841 OPS.

He’s posted a .370 on-base percentage from that side, working counts and driving the ball with confidence and poise.

It’s a welcome sign for the Yankees, who have struggled at times to generate offense against right-handed starters.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The struggles against lefties are real — but fixable

While his success from the left side is exciting, Dominguez has struggled against southpaws, hitting just .195 with a .293 slugging percentage.

The growing pains are normal — many young (and old) switch-hitters take time to adjust their right-handed swing to elite-level breaking stuff.

With experience and consistent reps, those gaps could begin to shrink as the season wears on.

His glove has shown signs of improvement

Defensively, the numbers haven’t been flattering, as Dominguez has logged -4 defensive runs saved in 539 outfield innings.

He also carries -5 outs above average, but much of that damage came early in the season during adjustment stretches.

Since June, he’s shown better instincts and range, cutting cleaner routes and flashing the arm strength scouts always raved about.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez is trending upward at the perfect time

June marked a turning point for Dominguez, who began stringing together quality at-bats and building confidence at the plate.

Now in July, he’s continuing to trend in the right direction, looking more like the prized prospect fans envisioned years ago.

He’s like a storm slowly gathering strength — quiet but powerful, with the potential to shake up the division race entirely.

Yankees should keep feeding Dominguez meaningful reps

The Yankees don’t need Dominguez to be perfect, but they do need his upside as they chase the AL East crown.

Letting him settle into a bigger role, especially against righties, could provide the lineup with more balance and timely power.

If he maintains this trajectory, Dominguez could soon be more than a spark — he might become the engine behind a playoff push.