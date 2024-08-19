Yankees swifty demote top prospect back to Triple-A

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The excitement surrounding Yankees‘ top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, has been palpable this season, especially following his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Prior to sustaining an oblique injury a few weeks ago, Dominguez was excelling in the minor-league system, particularly in Triple-A. His journey through every level back to the top of the minor leagues showcased his dominant offensive capabilities at each stage.

The Yankees Need to Give Jasson More Chances

However, his performance post-oblique injury has been somewhat disappointing, but it’s essential to consider the impact of the interruption to his momentum. Dominguez returned to play on July 26, and in the three weeks since, his batting average has dipped to .219 with 14 hits over 64 at-bats, including 19 strikeouts. Yet, it’s worth noting that prior to his injury on June 15, he was batting an impressive .356 with 31 hits and six homers over 87 at-bats.

Limited Major League Exposure

Despite his potential, the Yankees believe Dominguez needs more consistent playing time to truly refine his skills; a single game in mid-August is not sufficient. On a recent Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, Dominguez started in left field and faced a tough challenge against Tarik Skubal, one of the best pitchers this season, who boasts a 2.49 ERA. Unfortunately, Dominguez struggled, striking out three times in four at-bats, which highlighted the areas where he needs improvement.

Alex Verdugo’s Return and Future Prospects

Following Dominguez’s brief appearance, the Yankees decided to send him back to Triple-A, anticipating Alex Verdugo’s return to the starting lineup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Verdugo has been dealing with an allergy to the dye in his batting gloves, which caused blisters and lesions on his hands. With this issue now identified and presumably being addressed, he is expected to regain comfort at the plate, which should lead to improved performance.

Given that Verdugo is in a contract year, it’s crucial for him to elevate his game. There remains a possibility for Dominguez to be called up again in September, particularly if Verdugo’s output doesn’t improve. However, it’s clear that Dominguez could benefit from more time in the minors to regain his form before his next major league opportunity.