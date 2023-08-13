Yankees’ surging outfield prospect compared to 6X All-Star

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees are on the brink of augmenting their outfield, readying to call up one of their standout prospects, 22-year-old Everson Pereira. Currently shining in Triple-A, Pereira’s imminent jump to the MLB signifies an exciting development for the Yankees.

Pereira’s Triple-A Performance

In his 29-game spell in Triple-A, Pereira has impressed, hitting .325 with a .382 OBP. His stats also include six homers, 31 RBIs, a 26% strikeout rate, a 6.1% walk rate, and a 129 wRC+. These numbers indicate a player ready to make the leap to the major leagues.

Yankees’ Desperate Need for Outfield Support

The Yankees’ desperate need for support in the outfield has led them to consider Pereira as their best option at this juncture. With a rotation that includes Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, none of whom are above average defensively, Pereira’s ability to play corner spots and even centerfield stands out.

High Expectations: Defense and Offense

Pereira’s defensive skills are not the only aspects garnering excitement. Many are eager to see how his offensive prowess will translate to the MLB. Triple-A manager Shelley Duncan even likened Pereira to six-time MLB All-Star Magglio Ordonez.

“When I see Everson Pereira, it screams at me Magglio Ordonez,” Duncan revealed to Randy Miller of NJ.com. “I played against Magglio. They’re almost identical hitters.”

Though Ordonez is 49 years old now, his illustrious career with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, where he hit .309 with a .369 OBP, 294 homers, 1,236 RBIs, and a 126 career wRC+, still resonates.

The Similarities: Pereira and Ordonez

Duncan further expounded on the resemblance between Pereira and Ordonez, highlighting Pereira’s similar swing and underrated power. These skills might be what the Yankees need, and Pereira’s arrival is timely.

A Ripe Opportunity: Pereira’s Potential Impact

Considering the Yankees’ current situation, Pereira has a prime chance to showcase his value as a future asset in the outfield. With the team possibly entering a competitive free-agent market and needing younger players to fill starting roles, Pereira might transition to centerfield once Harrison Bader becomes a free agent.

Runners in Scoring Position: Pereira’s Specialty

An exhilarating facet of Everson’s game is his effectiveness with 2-outs/runners in scoring position. He boasts a .403 batting average with a .456 OBP across 62 at-bats, including three homers and 29 RBIs in these situations. As the Yankees struggle with RISP, Pereira’s contribution could make a significant difference.

Awaiting the Service Time Manipulation Date

The Yankees’ anticipation for Pereira is marked by waiting for the service time manipulation date to pass. This strategy allows them to promote him without accruing any time, an astute way to manage future free agency spending. Though the future is uncertain, and Pereira’s full potential is yet to be known, the anticipation around his call-up indicates a promising player ready for the MLB challenge.