Yankees Superstar OF Aaron Judge to Have College Jersey Retired

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees superstar and former AL MVP Aaron Judge will have his No. 29 jersey retired by Fresno State University, per reports.

A Long List of Accolades Merits Yankees Superstar’s Honor

Andy Martino of SNY shared the news via Twitter yesterday:

Fresno State will retire Aaron Judge’s # 29, the school announces. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 19, 2023

Long before Judge became one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball, he dominated the collegiate ranks. He made a strong impression as a rookie with a .381 batting average and helped Fresno State reach the 2011 NCAA Division 1 tournament.

In his junior season, he led the Bulldogs in batting average (.369), home runs (12), and RBIs (36) and was named a Third-Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Aaron Judge Showed All The Signs of His Potent Offensive Firepower As a Bulldog

In three seasons at Fresno State, Judge finished tenth in program history with 36 stolen bases. For his noteworthy play in college, Judge became the third-highest draft selection in Fresno State history when he was selected No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

Judge’s historic home run hitting power was preluded by a win at the TD Ameritrade College Baseball Home Run Derby in 2012. For all of his achievements, Judge’s jersey will become only the __ to be retired by the school.

Judge described the honor as ‘incredible’ and ‘humbling’ when addressing the celebratory achievement. Fresno State will hold the official retirement ceremony on Nov. 19.