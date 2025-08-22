Yankees superstar keeps preparing to return to right field duties, but there’s no update on potential timeline

The New York Yankees are in a delicate balancing act, trying to survive without Aaron Judge patrolling right field.

With their captain stuck at designated hitter due to a nagging elbow strain, the Yankees have been piecing together defensive coverage.

Giancarlo Stanton has carried much of the load, with occasional appearances from Cody Bellinger and Jose Caballero to help bridge the gap.

Judge’s absence in the outfield creates a ripple effect throughout the roster, forcing Aaron Boone to sacrifice defense for offense.

Stanton, swinging one of the hottest bats on the team, has been asked to cover right field despite his own physical limitations.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Judge’s Injury and Lingering Uncertainty

Judge injured his elbow in late July, and the diagnosis was a right flexor strain that has limited his throwing ability.

Boone recently admitted that Judge may not regain full arm strength this season, though Judge himself quickly pushed back on that suggestion.

The truth likely sits somewhere in between. Judge has been adamant about returning to his position, but reality demands patience.

Until he proves capable of making throws at game speed, the Yankees cannot risk worsening the injury.

Encouraging Signs at Yankee Stadium

Before Friday’s showdown with the Boston Red Sox, Judge played catch at Yankee Stadium as fans watched closely.

https://twitter.com/ChrisKirschner/status/1958996508436832526

He wasn’t firing at full intensity, but seeing him stretch out his arm offered a glimmer of optimism.

The sight of Judge testing his elbow reminded Yankees fans of a star pitcher cautiously returning from Tommy John surgery — progress is progress, but it still requires time.

The organization knows rushing him back could jeopardize not only September but also October.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone’s Day-to-Day Approach

Despite the small positive step, Boone provided no timeline for Judge’s full return to right field.

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1958986406602166448

For now, the captain remains locked into the DH role, while Stanton continues to split time between the outfield and late-inning pinch-hit appearances.

The irony is hard to ignore. The Yankees’ two biggest power bats, Judge and Stanton, are essentially tethered to the same role.

It’s like owning two luxury sports cars but only having one set of keys. Until Judge is cleared, Boone must juggle lineups carefully.

Why It Matters for the Yankees’ Playoff Push

Defense in right field may not grab headlines, but it directly affects the Yankees’ ability to win close games.

Having Judge out there not only lengthens the lineup but also shores up outfield defense, something Stanton cannot replicate.

If Judge returns to the field before the postseason, the Yankees’ lineup instantly regains its natural balance.

The offense flows better, Boone gains flexibility, and the team no longer has to gamble with Stanton’s health by forcing him into the field.

The Road Ahead

Ideally, the Yankees would like Judge back in right field before the regular season ends. That window would give him time to regain defensive rhythm ahead of October. For now, though, it’s a cautious, day-to-day evaluation.

Until Judge’s elbow allows him to resume full duties, the Yankees’ outfield will continue to resemble a patchwork quilt stitched together from short-term fixes.

The captain’s return to right field feels less like a guarantee and more like a daily hope.

