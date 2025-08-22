Yankees need their $218 million man to break out of recent funk

The New York Yankees need Max Fried to deliver now more than ever, with October inching closer and confidence fading quickly.

For most of the season, Fried has been everything New York hoped for when it invested $218 million in his left arm. His 3.26 ERA, 13 wins, and 141 strikeouts in 149 innings highlight a pitcher capable of steady, top-tier production.

At first glance, those numbers resemble the work of a dependable ace. But baseball demands a deeper look, and lately, Fried’s form has cracked.

A Brutal Seven-Start Stretch

Over his last seven outings, Fried has struggled to miss bats, leaving pitches over the plate far too often. His ERA during this stretch sits at 6.94, a number more fitting for a struggling rookie than a seasoned ace.

That dip includes one of his ugliest performances of 2025, a five-inning, seven-run debacle in St. Louis last weekend. Every pitch looked like a challenge to command, every mistake punished by Cardinals hitters.

For the Yankees, this version of Fried is a nightmare scenario. They don’t just need competence — they need dominance.

Why Fried’s Rebound Matters Most

New York’s season has been defined by highs and lows, but lately the lows have been painfully avoidable. Thursday’s opener against the Boston Red Sox featured four errors and nine walks, gifting momentum to their fiercest rivals.

Fried has the chance to stop the bleeding and reclaim authority for a Yankees team searching for stability. In many ways, it’s like a quarterback under pressure — his next start isn’t just about stats, it’s about calming the huddle.

If Fried can take the ball Friday night and carve up Boston’s lineup, it could reset the tone entirely. The Yankees would gain both a win in the standings and something equally valuable: belief.

The Stakes Against Boston

The Yankees have already dropped six of seven games against Boston this season, making every matchup between the two rivals feel amplified.

The Red Sox smell weakness, and right now, Fried’s wavering command is the kind of vulnerability they love to exploit.

Handing the ball to Fried is a statement — the Yankees still trust him to lead. But trust without results can evaporate fast, especially with the top Wild Card spot hanging by a thread.

Should Fried falter again, the Red Sox could snatch away control of the race, turning what once looked like a comfortable playoff path into another late-season grind.

A Season at a Crossroads

The Yankees signed Max Fried because he was supposed to be the rotation anchor when nights grew tense and the spotlight brightened. That’s exactly where they are now — battling Boston with October seeding in play.

Baseball seasons often hinge on moments where stars either rise or crumble, and Fried’s next outing has that exact energy.

He doesn’t need perfection, but he must remind everyone — including himself — why he was paid like a franchise ace.

The Yankees’ entire mood could shift if Fried finds his rhythm again. A sharp start against Boston won’t erase weeks of struggles, but it could restore balance at the exact time they need it.

