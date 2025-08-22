Yankees have ‘inside track’ to keep star outfielder entering free agency

The New York Yankees knew they were rolling the dice when they traded for Cody Bellinger last offseason.

They understood from the beginning that, at best, they might only get one unforgettable year of his production in the Bronx.

Bellinger’s contract gave him multiple chances to opt out, and after declining once, the second decision looms this winter.

Given how productive he’s been in 2025, it’s difficult to imagine him walking away from the open market opportunity.

Bellinger’s Impact in the Bronx

Cody Bellinger hasn’t just been good—he’s been a difference-maker. With 24 home runs, 11 steals, and a 125 wRC+, he has solidified the Yankees lineup.

His 3.7 fWAR doesn’t just reflect numbers on a page; it shows consistency, resilience, and value in every game played.

Beyond statistics, Bellinger has injected the lineup with a balance of power and speed, rarely found in one player.

He’s beaten lefties and righties alike, while offering reliable defense in the outfield, making him indispensable for Aaron Boone.

The Opt-Out Question

Bellinger is scheduled to make $25 million in 2026 if he opts into the final year of his deal. But when the market promises long-term security for similar annual money, few players choose the shorter commitment.

That’s the dilemma staring at the Yankees’ front office as winter approaches.

Every swing of Bellinger’s bat makes the opt-out more inevitable. The Yankees might view it like holding a winning lottery ticket that suddenly has to be turned back in—painful and frustrating.

Mets Lurking as Potential Suitors

Jon Heyman recently reported that the New York Mets are closely monitoring Bellinger’s situation, especially with their center field picture uncertain.

Unless Cedric Mullins surprisingly returns or prospect Carson Benge gets pushed aggressively, the position remains wide open.

On paper, Bellinger and the Mets make sense. They crave a dynamic center fielder, and he fits the role perfectly.

Yet baseball isn’t played on paper, and reports suggest Bellinger has cherished every moment wearing Yankee pinstripes.

Why the Yankees Hold the Edge

“Word is Cody Bellinger loves being a Yankee,” Heyman wrote. That love matters. Players talk about comfort and fit all the time, but with Bellinger, it’s showing in his performance.

He’s thriving in New York, and when athletes feel that connection, it often outweighs financial details.

Yes, the Yankees’ 2026 outfield picture is crowded with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez, and Spencer Jones.

But rosters evolve, injuries happen, and depth never hurts a contender. A player like Bellinger makes every championship window wider.

A Pleasant Surprise That Became Essential

Bellinger has given the Yankees more than they could have reasonably expected. He’s blended power with on-base skills, paired speed with defense, and brought a professional presence to the clubhouse.

His fit in pinstripes has been seamless, almost as if he was destined to play here.

For the Yankees, letting Cody Bellinger walk would be like tossing away the final piece of a puzzle just before it’s complete. He has been that important, that steady, and that impactful.

