Yankees had to break agreement with recently extended Orioles star in 2021 as a consequence of free agent megadeal

The New York Yankees may be staring down a future rival they could have once called their own in Samuel Basallo.

The 21-year-old catcher was recently promoted by the Baltimore Orioles and quickly earned an eight-year contract extension, solidifying his role as a cornerstone player.

Basallo isn’t just another prospect — he’s seen by many as Baltimore’s future behind the plate, even challenging Adley Rutschman’s status.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will now have to contend with him for years in one of baseball’s fiercest rivalries.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Lost Opportunity

According to ESPN prospect analyst Kiley McDaniel, the Yankees once had an agreement in place with Basallo during his amateur days.

That path was cut short when the team’s biggest investment — signing Gerrit Cole — changed the organization’s budget priorities.

https://twitter.com/kileymcd/status/1958893834621833305

McDaniel explained that New York’s deal with Basallo collapsed when the Yankees lost $1 million in international pool money after signing Cole.

That financial restriction forced them to let Basallo go, opening the door for Baltimore to swoop in with a $1.3 million signing bonus.

In hindsight, it feels like one of those moments where destiny shifted. The Yankees landed Cole, who became the team’s workhorse ace, while the Orioles snagged a long-term franchise catcher.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole’s Impact Was Undeniable

There’s no denying the magnitude of Gerrit Cole’s arrival in the Bronx. He has been everything the Yankees hoped for and more since signing his nine-year, $324 million contract in the winter of 2019.

Cole not only anchored the rotation but also helped lead New York back to the World Series in 2024, their first appearance since 2009.

Along the way, he secured the 2023 AL Cy Young Award and consistently performed at an elite level.

If baseball is often about sacrifices, the Yankees essentially traded a future catcher for a generational ace. It’s like trading a lottery ticket for a guaranteed treasure chest — the Yankees got certainty, while the Orioles landed potential.

Why Basallo Would Be a Fit in the Bronx

Despite Cole’s immense value, the Yankees’ current catching situation makes the Basallo story sting just a little more.

Ben Rice has been forced into increased catching duties due to Austin Wells’ offensive struggles. That instability only magnifies how valuable a hitter like Basallo could have been in pinstripes.

At just 21 years old, Basallo already looks ahead of schedule. In Triple-A this season, he posted an impressive 150 wRC+ with 23 home runs, displaying advanced offensive skills rare for his age.

Now, in his first taste of the majors, he’s hitting .286 through four games — hardly intimidated by big-league pitching.

The Yankees can only wonder how different their future might look if Basallo had been in their system.

A New Rivalry Within the Rivalry

Basallo’s rise adds another intriguing wrinkle to the always-heated Yankees–Orioles rivalry. With Baltimore already boasting a young, dynamic core, the addition of Basallo strengthens their long-term outlook.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are left watching a talent they once had within their grasp become a potential division tormentor.

This isn’t the type of move that defines the Gerrit Cole era in New York — that has been overwhelmingly successful. But as Basallo blossoms into a star, the “what if” factor will always linger in conversations around Yankee Stadium.

Baseball has a way of balancing fortunes. The Yankees gained an ace, but in doing so, they may have helped Baltimore find their next great catcher. It’s another reminder that even the biggest wins often come with hidden costs.

