Yankees superstar is putting up truly Ruthian numbers 

Every so often, a player rises who makes the impossible seem inevitable, who bends the rules of reality just by swinging a bat.

Right now, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is that player. Like a comet streaking across the sky, his brilliance is too rare to miss and too dazzling to forget.

In 1920s baseball, Babe Ruth didn’t just play the game—he reinvented it. He made pitchers fear the long ball and fans believe in the magic of the sport.

Now, more than 100 years later, a Yankee is doing it again, and his name is Aaron Judge.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Only Babe Ruth has ever done this before

The numbers are otherworldly. Through 66 games this season, Judge is hitting over .390 with more than 25 home runs, 45 walks, and even a handful of stolen bases.

That line has only appeared in MLB history during a 66-game span by one other man: Babe Ruth, who did it in 1920, 1921, 1926, and 1930.

In 66 games played this season, the @Yankees' Aaron Judge has:



.390+ batting average

25+ home runs

45+ walks

5+ stolen bases



Only one other player in MLB history has put up those numbers over any 66-game span in a single season: Babe Ruth (1920, 1921, 1926, 1930). pic.twitter.com/nCYAzvTGpm — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 12, 2025

For the modern fan, that sentence alone should stop you in your tracks. We’re talking about production levels that defy the laws of baseball physics.

The idea of combining a near .400 batting average with jaw-dropping home run totals is so rare it feels like fantasy. But for Judge, it’s reality.

Judge is chasing the unthinkable — again

Wednesday’s homer against the Royals was his 25th, another milestone in what is quickly becoming a historic campaign.

At this pace, Judge is tracking toward 61 home runs—yes, that number again—and yet, this season’s true marvel might be his batting average. That .390+ mark is something not even his 2022 MVP season could dream of.

The way he’s doing it makes it even more absurd. It’s not just brute strength. It’s plate discipline, contact consistency, situational awareness. Every plate appearance feels like he’s flipping the odds of the game on their head.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Judge’s fWAR and MVP race put him in rare air

This week, Judge passed the 6.0 fWAR threshold. For reference, that’s often a full season’s worth of elite production even for MLB’s brightest stars—and it’s only June.

He is on a trajectory that would place him in contention for the greatest season ever. The way he’s playing, another AL MVP award seems almost inevitable.

And if he keeps this up, Judge might even pull off the mythical Triple Crown, something not seen since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

But with all due respect to Cabrera, the power numbers Judge is throwing around could make this version of the Triple Crown even more special.

This isn’t a hot streak — it’s a new level of dominance

There’s nothing fluky about what Judge is doing. This isn’t a few lucky bounces or a cushy schedule. It’s systemic domination, night after night.

He’s treating opposing pitchers like chess pawns—predicting moves, countering strategies, and forcing errors with every swing.

His game is a carefully orchestrated storm—calculated, powerful, and unrelenting. If Babe Ruth was the original baseball god, Aaron Judge is the modern colossus, standing on the shoulders of that same mythic greatness.

In the echo of Ruth’s legacy, Judge isn’t just playing the game—he’s becoming part of its eternal folklore.

