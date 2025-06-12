Yankees make 2 roster moves ahead of Thursday’s game

The joy of a win can fade quickly when the cracks behind the curtain keep widening. For the New York Yankees, a solid rebound after a rough Red Sox series has been enough to shift the focus from the bullpen’s growing vulnerabilities.

These concerns, however, are still there, as the Yankees are finding it hard to keep things sealed in the late innings.

Wednesday’s win over the Royals marked New York’s second straight victory in Kansas City, a refreshing bounce-back after Boston took two of three in the Bronx.

But the optimism hasn’t fully carried over to the bullpen room. The relief corps remains in flux, and Thursday’s pair of roster moves made that all too clear.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Two bullpen arms depart in Thursday’s transactions

After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees made a pair of transactions that narrowed their bullpen options.

Left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and fellow lefty Brandon Leibrandt was released entirely.

Following last night’s game, the Yankees optioned LHP Brent Headrick to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees have released LHP Brandon Leibrandt. Leibrandt has signed with the CTBC Brothers Baseball Club in the Chinese Professional Baseball League. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 12, 2025

Headrick remains in the organization, but Leibrandt is heading abroad—officially signing with the CTBC Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Both departures leave manager Aaron Boone with fewer left-handed weapons, and the timing is hardly ideal.

While New York’s record looks strong, the margin for error in a stacked American League race is razor-thin, especially when the bullpen is still trying to rediscover its groove.

Headrick shows promise, but recent struggles seal his fate

At first glance, Headrick’s demotion may raise eyebrows. A 29.6% strikeout rate paired with just a 5.6% walk rate paints the picture of an effective reliever.

Dig deeper, however, and the reasons become clearer. His 4.73 ERA told a different story—one of inconsistencies, particularly in recent outings.

Headrick had allowed runs in three of his last five appearances, including some critical long balls that flipped momentum.

Despite an encouraging 2.99 xFIP suggesting better days could be ahead, the Yankees couldn’t afford to wait. With the margin for error tightening, they opted for more immediate reliability—or at least, space for it.

This is the brutal part of bullpen management. The underlying numbers may tell a hopeful story, but baseball is played in the now. And in that immediate now, Headrick had simply given up too much.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Leibrandt heads to Taiwan after strong Triple-A run

Meanwhile, Leibrandt’s journey is taking a more dramatic turn. After functioning primarily as a starter in Triple-A Columbus, the lefty was having a quietly impressive season.

He posted a 2.85 ERA in a hitting-heavy league, suggesting he could still provide value, even if not directly to the Yankees.

His departure stings a bit—not because he was knocking on the major league door, but because he was quality depth. In a long season filled with injuries and surprise slumps, having steady arms ready at Triple-A is often what separates contenders from pretenders.

Now, one of those arms is heading halfway across the world.

The CTBC Brothers, one of Taiwan’s most recognizable baseball franchises, get a savvy southpaw.

The Yankees, meanwhile, lose flexibility at a time when their bullpen construction is already under scrutiny.

Bullpen questions remain as Yankees eye postseason push

The Yankees’ bullpen has shown flashes of brilliance this season but hasn’t quite clicked into a stable rhythm. Injuries—like the recent blow to Luke Weaver—have taken a toll.

Weaver was a dependable piece capable of soaking up tough innings and helping protect leads, but with him sidelined, the balance has shifted.

Relievers like Fernando Cruz and Devin Williams still form the core of the late-inning plan, but there’s a shortage of trustable arms behind them.

That becomes even more pressing when considering how often starters are being asked to leave after five or six innings to preserve health.

The Yankees don’t necessarily need to panic, but they do need to act. Whether that means internal promotions, a trade, or a role change for someone already on the roster, reinforcements are essential.

Because no matter how many games they win now, a leaky bullpen in October can erase an entire season’s worth of progress.

The Yankees can feel good about their latest victories, but behind the box scores, the bullpen whispers louder than ever.

