Yankees could face surprising lineup dilemma with Stanton’s return looming

The New York Yankees are on the verge of getting Giancarlo Stanton back — and it’s going to create some chaos.

But for once, it’s the kind of chaos managers secretly welcome, where too many productive bats become a lineup puzzle.

With Stanton expected to reclaim his everyday DH role, Aaron Boone now has to decide what happens to productive lefty Ben Rice.

Ben Rice deserves to stay in the mix, but where does he play?

Ben Rice has been earning his playing time and making it tough for the Yankees to take his bat out of the lineup.

He’s handled DH duties in Stanton’s absence and offers added value by being able to catch or play first base when needed.

That versatility could buy him more chances — especially with Paul Goldschmidt needing occasional rest down the stretch.

Boone even hinted that Rice could log time as a backup catcher, which adds another wrinkle to the roster structure.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What happens to JC Escarra if Rice gets more behind-the-plate work?

JC Escarra has been handling backup catching duties, and defensively, he’s held up as one of the better catchers statistically.

But his bat has been shaky, slashing just .218/.323/.345 with one home run and six RBIs through his first season.

He still has plenty of upside, both offensively and defensively, but his leash may shorten if Rice proves serviceable behind the plate.

Boone could lean on matchups — using Rice to provide that extra offensive jolt. Having Judge, Stanton, and Rice in the lineup is an embarrassment of power.

Stanton’s return means someone will be cut — and one name stands out

Once Giancarlo Stanton is activated, someone has to go, and all signs point toward utility man Pablo Reyes being the odd man out.

Reyes, 31, just hasn’t performed this season, hitting .179/.233/.214 across 23 games while offering little defensive impact.

The Yankees have gotten almost nothing from him offensively, and his glove hasn’t done enough to warrant a roster spot either.

With a deeper bench and more versatile options available, Boone and Brian Cashman may finally cut the cord.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A crowded roster that suddenly feels deeper and more dangerous

The Yankees are facing the best kind of problem: how to juggle too many capable bats in a high-stakes season.

Ben Rice gives them flexibility and energy, and Stanton brings star power and power production.

Boone’s job now becomes managing egos, health, and timing — making sure each piece fits without losing momentum.

If Rice continues to rake, the Yankees may have no choice but to find creative ways to keep his bat in play.

