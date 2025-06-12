Yankees linked to deadline deal for boom-or-bust White Sox outfielder

The New York Yankees have one of the most loaded outfields in baseball — and it’s not even close right now.

With Aaron Judge tearing the cover off the ball, Cody Bellinger finding his rhythm, and Jasson Dominguez elevating, they’re stacked.

Even Trent Grisham, the fourth outfielder, has been on an unusual tear this season offensively and defensively.

So when a report dropped linking the Yankees to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., it caught more than a few off guard.

Why would the Yankees target Luis Robert Jr. with so much talent already?

MLB insider Francys Romero says the Yankees are expected to show interest in Robert leading up to the trade deadline.

On the surface, that feels like trying to upgrade a Ferrari by putting new rims on it — shiny, but unnecessary.

Robert is slashing just .185/.269/.303 this season, struggling to find any rhythm at the plate despite premium athleticism and tools.

Yet underneath those numbers lies a player still showing signs of life — with elite bat speed and stolen base upside.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Robert’s potential upside may be why the Yankees are intrigued

Luis Robert Jr. has always been a high-variance player — capable of turning heads one month and disappearing the next.

His six home runs and 21 stolen bases this year suggest the physical talent hasn’t gone anywhere, but something just isn’t clicking.

Robert ranks in the 93rd percentile in bat speed and has solid slugging indicators, but his consistency continues to elude him.

The Yankees might believe a new environment and more structured coaching staff could help him unlock his superstar ceiling again.

A long-term Trent Grisham replacement or a short-term gamble?

If the Yankees are truly considering a deal for Robert, this likely spells the end of Grisham’s time as a long-term option — he’s in a contract year and likely departing in 2026.

While Grisham is having a huge year, the Yankees have bigger fish to fry than pay for Grisham’s services as a long-term backup.

Robert’s defensive skills still play at a high level, so if his bat returns, the Yankees could wind up with a steal.

And let’s not forget, the White Sox might move him for much less than a star-caliber return given his current performance.

Let’s make one thing clear, though: This would be an odd and unnecessary move with the weaknesses on the roster.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Bigger needs should still take priority for the Yankees

Even if Luis Robert Jr. is a luxury play, the Yankees can’t afford to ignore their more pressing weaknesses.

They need another starter capable of carrying playoff innings — not to mention reliable bullpen arms for October.

Jazz Chisholm’s injury issues could also prompt a move for infield depth, especially with DJ LeMahieu still ramping up.

Adding Robert only makes sense if it doesn’t come at the cost of addressing those more immediate postseason priorities.

