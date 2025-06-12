The Yankees just lost a bullpen arm they desperately needed

The New York Yankees can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to their bullpen this season — and now it just got worse.

Jake Cousins, one of the few reliable arms they had stashed away for a second-half return, may not be coming back at all.

After beginning a rehab assignment, Cousins experienced elbow discomfort that led to a UCL injury diagnosis, likely ending his 2025 season.

It’s the kind of news that can quietly derail a bullpen’s depth chart and force the front office into action ahead of schedule.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jake Cousins was quietly brilliant this year

Before landing on the injured list, Cousins had been putting together one of the more underrated seasons for any Yankees reliever.

Across 38 innings, the 29-year-old posted a 2.37 ERA while leaning heavily on a filthy slider and sharp, sinking fastball.

He was the kind of pitcher who thrived in tight spots — a stabilizer who could bridge the gap to the back-end arms.

Cousins wasn’t flashy, but every team chasing a championship needs a guy like that to keep the game from unraveling.

The Yankees’ bullpen is already showing cracks

Over the past few weeks, the Yankees’ bullpen has started to feel the strain of a long season with thin reinforcements.

High-leverage arms have been called upon more often, especially with a few blowout losses increasing the wear on key contributors.

Without Cousins in the mix, there’s one fewer dependable righty to trust — and one more reason to keep an eye on trade chips.

The bullpen isn’t falling apart, but it’s like driving with a spare tire — it works, but you can’t go far like this.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman’s deadline plan just got more complicated

General manager Brian Cashman was probably already eyeing bullpen arms ahead of the trade deadline — but now it’s become a necessity.

Losing Cousins means finding another middle-relief piece capable of soaking up innings without imploding under pressure.

That’s easier said than done in July, when contenders all scramble for the same names and prices tend to skyrocket overnight.

Cashman may have to decide between overpaying for help or gambling on internal options who haven’t yet proved themselves.

Rotation will need to carry more weight

Without Cousins and with the bullpen showing signs of fatigue, the Yankees need more length from their starting pitchers.

Every extra inning they can squeeze from their rotation buys the bullpen a day of rest — or at least fewer high-stress pitches.

The domino effect from one injury can stretch across an entire pitching staff, and the Yankees are feeling that in real time.

Unless Cashman works some trade deadline magic, this group will need to find answers from within — and fast.

READ MORE: Yankees 6, Royals 3: Good news and bad news following Clarke Schmidt’s masterpiece



