Yankees 6, Royals 3: Good news and bad news following Clarke Schmidt’s masterpiece

There’s something magical about watching a pitcher find his rhythm in a visiting stadium. Clarke Schmidt didn’t just pitch — he performed.

Like a concert pianist in the middle of a packed hall, Schmidt composed a masterclass on the mound, silencing the Kansas City Royals with every perfectly placed cutter and biting curve.

His effort helped the New York Yankees clinch a 6-3 win on Wednesday, securing their second straight win at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees, now 41-25, have settled into the driver’s seat of the AL East, their confidence mounting with every game.

Five-run second gives Yankees all they need

The tone was set early, and it was loud. New York erupted in the second inning, tagging Royals starter Kris Bubic — who entered with the American League’s best ERA — for five brutal runs.

By the time Bubic caught his breath, the damage was done. The Yankees showed no mercy, stacking hits and capitalizing on mistakes, forcing Kansas City into a corner from which they never truly escaped.

It was the kind of inning that feels like a statement: this team isn’t just good, it’s relentless. And behind that early offensive burst, Schmidt took full control.

Clarke Schmidt shows growth and grit

Schmidt looked like a man on a mission. With six scoreless innings, seven strikeouts, and just two hits allowed, the 29-year-old right-hander continued his recent stretch of dominance.

He was surgical on the mound, carving through Kansas City’s order like a veteran with playoff poise. Schmidt’s ERA now sits at 3.60 on the season, but more impressively, he’s posted a 2.90 ERA over his last seven starts.

It’s the kind of stretch that forces fans — and maybe even the front office — to rethink expectations. Schmidt is no longer just filling innings. He’s earning them.

Aaron Judge continues chase for greatness

Even when he doesn’t have his best swing, Aaron Judge still manages to steal the spotlight. He struck out twice Wednesday, but his 25th home run of the year electrified the Yankees’ dugout.

Aaron Judge goes yard AGAIN!



He has 4 home runs in his last 3 games ? pic.twitter.com/vHwvBpvXfi — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

The solo blast pushed his AL-leading batting average to .394, and he also paces the league with 59 RBI. Talk of MVP honors might feel premature in June, but it’s hard to ignore the mounting evidence.

Judge is not just having a great year — he’s having a historic one. If this pace holds, he could threaten the Triple Crown, something no player has done since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

For fans, it’s like watching a sculptor at work, each swing shaping a season worth remembering.

Ninth-inning hiccup reminds Yankees of bullpen fragility

Not everything came easy. With a 6-0 lead in the ninth, the Yankees turned to Mark Leiter Jr. to put a bow on what looked like a routine win. Instead, things got messy.

Leiter gave up four hits and three runs — including a two-run homer to Salvador Perez — and suddenly the Royals had life.

Boone had no choice but to summon closer Devin Williams, who quickly slammed the door by striking out Mark Canha and inducing a groundout from Jonathan India.

Williams’ save preserved the win, but it also served as a reminder: every bullpen needs its firemen, and some leads are more fragile than they appear.

Schmidt’s brilliance. Judge’s thunder. A team finding its rhythm as the calendar shifts toward summer. This Yankees squad, tested but unshaken, looks ready for anything.

