Yankees’ super utility man might make a miraculous return this season

The New York Yankees have felt the absence of Oswaldo Cabrera since his ankle injury, and it’s been more than just numbers missing from the stat sheet.

Cabrera’s value goes beyond hits and home runs — it’s in his hustle, versatility, and knack for delivering in unexpected moments.

For months, it seemed certain his season had ended in May, but now, a small glimmer of hope remains.

The Injury That Changed Everything

Cabrera’s 2025 campaign took a devastating turn on May 13 in a game against the Seattle Mariners. While trying to score at home plate, he suffered a broken ankle — the kind of injury that instantly alters a player’s year.

Early reports suggested he wouldn’t return this season, leaving the Yankees scrambling for ways to replace his adaptability.

It’s not unlike losing a chess piece that can move in every direction; suddenly, your game plan has far fewer options.

Signs of Progress Despite Long Odds

Yet Cabrera hasn’t given up. Speaking to reporters Monday, the Yankees’ utilityman admitted there’s a “small window” for a comeback before the season ends.

Oswaldo Cabrera said there’s a “small window” for him to play again this season, though that remains unlikely.



He has been walking around freely the last few days – no scooter or boot – but he can’t jog yet. His physical therapy includes small hops and aquatic work. No baseball… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 11, 2025

It’s still unlikely, but his tone suggested determination. Over the past few days, he’s ditched both the scooter and the walking boot, moving freely without support.

His rehab now includes small hops and aquatic therapy, which keep his joints engaged without adding full weight.

Where His Recovery Stands

For all the progress, Cabrera still faces a major hurdle: he can’t jog yet. That’s a crucial milestone, because without running, there’s no path to fielding drills, hitting in full stride, or running the bases.

His physical therapy team is working to get him there, but time is a relentless opponent.

Every day lost in August narrows the window for September baseball.

What the Yankees Would Gain from His Return

If Cabrera reaches the stage of full baseball activity, the Yankees will have a decision to make.

His defensive flexibility — being able to cover both infield and outfield positions — could give them valuable late-season roster options.

In tight playoff races, a player like Cabrera is a manager’s safety net, capable of filling in wherever injuries or matchups demand.

Cabrera’s Season Before the Setback

Before his injury, Cabrera posted a .243/.322/.308 slash line with one home run and 11 RBIs across 34 games.

Those numbers don’t fully capture his importance to the Yankees’ daily lineup.

He’s the type of player whose impact often comes in subtle moments — a diving stop to save a run, a smart baserunning decision, or a key bunt to move a runner over.

The Bigger Picture for 2025 and Beyond

Even if Cabrera doesn’t make it back in 2025, the Yankees will track his progress closely into the offseason.

A fully healthy Cabrera could be central to their depth chart next spring, giving them an in-house answer to the constant grind of injuries that test a roster.

His recovery isn’t just about this season — it’s about restoring a piece of the team’s identity.

