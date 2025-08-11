Yankees nearing critical bullpen reinforcements

The New York Yankees have endured a tough stretch without two vital pitchers, Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough, sidelined with oblique injuries.

Cruz, once a quietly dominant force in the bullpen, was sidelined in late June with a high-grade left oblique strain. His absence left a noticeable void in the Yankees’ late-inning arsenal.

Fernando Cruz’s rise has been nothing short of inspiring. In 33 innings, he posted a slick 3.00 ERA and a 2.47 FIP, striking out 54 batters.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He transformed from an under-the-radar reliever into a key piece of the Yankees’ bullpen puzzle. His injury felt like a sudden, unexpected storm that paused a promising momentum.

Ryan Yarbrough, meanwhile, stepped in as a flexible option for the Yankees’ rotation. His steady 3.90 ERA over 55.1 innings across 16 games, half of which were starts, provided the team with valuable innings during a critical stretch.

However, Yarbrough’s right oblique strain landed him on the injured list just ten days before Cruz, compounding the Yankees’ pitching challenges.

Progress Toward Recovery and What It Means

Both Cruz and Yarbrough are now moving closer to a return, a hopeful sign for the Yankees’ pitching staff.

According to manager Aaron Boone, the pair will begin rehab assignments this week — a crucial step toward full health and game readiness. The day scheduled for both hurlers to start pitching for one of the Yankees’ affiliates is Thursday.

The Yankees will have both Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough begin rehab assignments on Thursday per Aaron Boone. pic.twitter.com/n10CkEbfbT — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 11, 2025

While the exact levels at which these pitchers will start their rehab are yet to be revealed, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch sheds light on their progress.

Gerrit Cole began his throwing program today. There’s a long road until his return in 2026, but it’s a significant step.



Fernando Cruz threw 19 pitches in live BP at Somerset. Looking at three minor league rehab outings before activation.



Ryan Yarbrough had two “ups” in live… — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 11, 2025

Cruz recently threw 19 pitches in live batting practice at Somerset, and he appears set for roughly three minor league rehab outings before returning.

This suggests the Yankees want to ease him back carefully, like slowly reigniting a finely tuned engine.

Yarbrough’s path might be a bit longer. After two “ups” in live batting practice, he needs to rebuild stamina, indicating a measured and patient approach.

This cautious strategy likely means Yarbrough will return as a starter, providing the Yankees with much-needed rotation depth.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What Cruz and Yarbrough Bring Back to the Yankees

Fernando Cruz’s return could be a game-changer for the Yankees’ bullpen dynamics. His presence may help reduce reliance on Devin Williams in high-leverage situations and ease the heavy workload carried by Camilo Doval.

Cruz’s ability to generate strikeouts and keep runs off the board is a weapon the Yankees sorely missed.

Ryan Yarbrough isn’t a flamethrower, but his value lies in his versatility and ability to give innings in multiple roles.

His steadiness helps stabilize the pitching staff, and his flexibility is like a Swiss Army knife—useful in a variety of situations and critical when injuries mount.

The Road Ahead

The Yankees’ pitching staff has faced a rollercoaster of challenges this season, but the impending returns of Cruz and Yarbrough offer fresh hope.

Their rehab assignments mark the beginning of the next chapter, and both pitchers carry the potential to restore balance and depth.

Just like two injured players regaining their strength to rejoin the team’s rhythm, Cruz and Yarbrough’s comebacks could ignite a resurgence in New York’s pitching that fans have been waiting for all year.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole takes big rehab step forward toward 2026 return