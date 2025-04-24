Yankees’ super utility man is coming back to Earth after hot start

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are starting to face some uncomfortable questions at third base. What once looked like a smooth solution with Oswaldo Cabrera riding a hot streak has now become a position of concern.

Cabrera’s red-hot start to the 2025 season has fizzled out. He’s currently slashing .262/.338/.328 with a wRC+ hovering near league average. The most glaring issue? He hasn’t barreled up a single ball this year. His strikeout rate sits at 25.4%, and while his chase and whiff rates are serviceable, the lack of power has become impossible to ignore.

Defensive Versatility Can Only Take You So Far

There’s no doubt Cabrera brings defensive flexibility and steady hands across the diamond. His ability to slot in at third base, the outfield, and occasionally up the middle is incredibly valuable. But when it comes to holding down a starting role at third, the Yankees need more offensive impact.

Internal Options Don’t Inspire Confidence

Unfortunately, the alternatives haven’t done much to force the issue. Oswald Peraza, known for his glove, is hitting just .217/.250/.435. While his pop shows up occasionally, the on-base skills and consistency aren’t there. DJ LeMahieu is working his way back and could be an option soon, but there’s no guarantee his bat will bounce back after a sluggish 2024.

The Yankees have been platooning Cabrera and Peraza based on matchups, hoping to scrape together enough production to get by. It’s a strategy born out of necessity, not conviction.

Cashman’s Summer Checklist Just Got Longer

General manager Brian Cashman might need to start working the phones as we inch closer to the trade deadline over the summer. Third base is slowly becoming a soft spot in the Yankees’ lineup, and if they want to make a deep playoff run, they can’t afford to have a black hole at the hot corner.

This roster is built to win now, and with the AL East tightening up, standing pat may not be a luxury the Yankees can afford the rest of the way.

