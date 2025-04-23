Something’s seriously wrong with Yankees’ biggest offensive offseason addition

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

When the Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger and the remainder of his contract with a hefty player option for 2026, the hope was that they were buying low on a bounce-back star. But right now, that gamble is looking more like a trap door than a ticket to October glory.

The 29-year-old outfielder went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, striking out twice and watching his season slash line tumble to an alarming .173/.226/.293. These aren’t just cold stretch numbers — they’re career-worst territory.

A Painful Back and a Sluggish Bat

Yes, Bellinger’s been dealing with a nagging back issue, but the drop-off has been sharper than expected. His bat speed currently ranks in the 25th percentile across the league — a far cry from the explosive swing that earned him an MVP in 2019.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Even more concerning? He’s chasing more pitches than ever and making less contact when he does. It’s like watching a slugger swing a wiffle bat while blindfolded. The timing’s off, the power’s gone, and the frustration is starting to bubble over.

With runners in scoring position, he’s hitting just .235/.273/.294 — not exactly what you want from your high-profile offseason addition. Heading into Tuesday, he was already sporting a 54 wRC+, which means he was producing 46% less than the average MLB hitter. After another hitless night, that number’s likely sunk into the 40s.

Still Shining in the Field, But It’s Not Enough

To Bellinger’s credit, his glove has remained steady. He continues to be an above-average defensive presence in the outfield, often making the kinds of plays that don’t show up in the box score. But the Yankees didn’t bring him in for defense alone.

They needed his left-handed bat to be a key piece behind Aaron Judge — someone who could balance the lineup and drive in runs. Instead, Bellinger has just two homers and 12 RBIs, and his strikeout rate has ballooned nearly 8% compared to last season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The $25 Million Question

Here’s the kicker: Bellinger has a $25 million player option for 2026. If he doesn’t turn things around soon, it’s almost guaranteed he’ll opt in — locking the Yankees into another expensive year for a player who’s looked completely lost at the plate.

That could derail plans to chase a true superstar in free agency — someone like Kyle Tucker, who’s expected to command a big payday.

The Yankees are still early in the season, but the clock is ticking. If they don’t solve the Bellinger puzzle soon, they might be stuck with a $25 million problem and no room to chase the big fish they really want.