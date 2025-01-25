Yankees stuck in an $18 million bind with veteran starter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joel Sherman of the New York Post is reporting that agents and opposing teams have gotten the impression that the Yankees are hesitant to make any move until they’re able to trade Marcus Stroman. Owed $18.5 million for the 2025 season with an incentive-based option for 2026 if he exceeds a certain amount of innings, the Yankees have not been able to find traction on a deal as teams still have a bevy of free agent options in front of them. Max Scherzer, Jack Flaherty, and Nick Pivetta are still out there, and the Yankees are in the mud with Stroman for now.

A potentially frightening indication that they won’t be able to land an impact infielder, the Yankees are in a situation where they have a massive hole on the roster and may not have the finances to mend it.

Marcus Stroman’s Contract Stopping Yankees In Their Tracks

This isn’t a problem that should concern Marcus Stroman, who simply signed the deal the Yankees agreed to give him, but one that should concern the Yankees’ organization. While the Dodgers are running out a payroll that exceeds the $370 million mark, the Yankees are crying poor over having to acquire an infielder after conducting their offseason as if their budget was going to be near limitless. $28 million for Max Fried, $12 million for Paul Goldschmidt, eating a large chunk of Cody Bellinger’s contract, these aren’t the moves you make when you’re trying to stay within $305 million.

A year ago Brian Cashman referred to the Yankees as the Mecca of Baseball, and while they have good title odds, it’s a product of an American League that has yet to produce a real threat. Even if Alex Bregman goes to Houston, the Astros would have to play an aging Jose Altuve in left field, which could have disastrous effects on their defense. The Yankees still need an infielder, and if they’re going to be held up over Marcus Stroman’s money, then perhaps they need to change the messaging around the organization.

Right now the Yankees are at $302 million, a mark that’ll reach $304 million when Mark Leiter Jr. has his arbitration case settled, so they’ll be over the fourth threshold if they can’t move his contract.

In 2023 Brian Cashman had deals lined up to make some trades and build up their farm system a little, and Hal Steinbrenner blocked any potential deals. He didn’t want his team to sell off, but he also didn’t want his team to be the top spenders in the sport. He’s not “cheap”, it would be unfair to compare him to Bob Nutting or John Fischer, who have not only abandoned and betrayed their fanbases, but have cried poor while doing so. It is still fair to criticize Hal Steinbrenner for this winter because they need an infielder and cannot afford to sit back and wait.

Ha-Seong Kim is out there; no one has been seriously attached to him, and once Alex Bregman goes the Yankees will have to compete with a flurry of teams interested in adding an infielder. I would be stunned if the Red Sox or Tigers missed out on Alex Bregman and didn’t check in on Kim; two teams who have far more financial flexibility and direct needs in their infield as well. Waiting for Marcus Stroman’s money to come off the books through trade is irresponsible, directly conflicts with their desire to contend, and is about as anti-Yankee as it gets.

Thankfully for both Hal Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees; there’s time for things to change. That being said, it would be a hard pill to swallow knowing that the franchise will charge a premium for a team that may not be the best show in town. Live off of legacy all you want; fans won’t be happy paying Apple prices for Motorola products.