Yankees’ boom-or-bust relief arm could return with a vengeance in 2025

The Yankees agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with injury-prone reliever Jonathan Loaisiga several weeks ago, including a club option for 2026. This move signals a gamble on Loaisiga’s immense potential despite his troubling injury history.

Last season, the 30-year-old threw just four innings before going down with yet another injury, ending his season prematurely. However, the Yankees are betting on a return to form for a pitcher who, at his best, can be one of the most dominant bullpen arms in baseball.

A Glimpse of Greatness

Loaisiga’s breakout campaign in 2021 showcased his ceiling. Over 70.2 innings, he posted a stellar 2.17 ERA, firmly establishing himself as a reliable late-inning option. His arsenal was at its peak that year, highlighted by a devastating curveball that held opposing batters to a microscopic .098 batting average. His sinker was also effective, limiting batters to a .245 average and generating plenty of ground balls. Despite his shoulder issues and limited availability in recent years, Loaisiga’s velocity hasn’t dipped, providing a glimmer of hope for a resurgence.

Injury Concerns Linger

While Loaisiga’s talent is undeniable, his durability remains a massive question mark. Persistent throwing arm and shoulder issues have derailed his career, making him a high-risk, high-reward signing. The Yankees must believe in the progress of his rehabilitation and his readiness for 2025, or they wouldn’t have committed to this extension.

High-Leverage Potential

If healthy, Loaisiga has the tools to dominate in high-leverage situations, even potentially closing games in a playoff setting. His ability to induce weak contact and execute his pitch mix effectively makes him a tantalizing option for the Yankees’ bullpen. With a sinker, changeup, and curveball combination that can baffle hitters, Loaisiga provides the Yankees with a potential weapon to strengthen their relief corps.

Though his recent seasons have been marred by injuries, the Yankees are banking on Loaisiga rediscovering his 2021 form. If he can stay on the mound, his upside as a game-changing bullpen piece is well worth the risk.