Yankees’ struggling outfielder is quieting the doubters

Giancarlo Stanton got off to a solid start to the 2024 MLB season for the New York Yankees before cooling off, until Saturday night, that is.

Stanton went 3-4 against the Toronto Blue Jays with a home run and RBI in Saturday’s affair before turning in another home-run-hitting outing on Sunday that also drove in four RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton’s hot stretch helps the Yankees continue winning ways

The Yankees came away victorious in both outings. First, Stanton helped the Bronx Bombers notch a 9-8 win over Toronto before today’s 8-3 blowout victory.

The former American League MVP connected on only one hit in his last four games prior to his explosion against Toronto. He has looked like a much improved and healthier version than the Stanton we saw in 2023.

Yankees: Can Stanton keep this level of play up?

The five-time All-Star appears to be more spry and agile following his glaring body transformation in the offseason. The weight he’s shed has enabled him to move better in between bases and appears to have rejuvenated him at the plate.

Entering today’s game, the Dominican slugger was putting up a .214/.241/.464 slash line. Now, his numbers are set to get a nice bump. His resurgent play is needed for a Yankees team looking to win the World Series this year.



The Yankees have also experienced a brief drought from Aaron Judge, but if both have turned the corner, they can assist the red-hot Juan Soto and continue dominating in the AL East through the early portion of the season.