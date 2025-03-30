Yankees struck gold with outfield trade acquisition

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees rolled the dice this offseason when they struck a deal with the Chicago Cubs to acquire outfielder Cody Bellinger. After a lukewarm 2024 campaign, many wondered if the former MVP still had any elite years left in the tank.

Just two games into the regular season, it’s starting to look like they hit the jackpot.

Rebuilding From a Down Year

Bellinger’s 2024 stat line wasn’t terrible, but for a player of his pedigree, it fell short of expectations. He hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs across 130 games, logging a 109 wRC+. That’s just 9% better than league average, which doesn’t quite scream superstar.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But the Yankees believed there was more under the surface—and they might have been right.

Starting Hot and Hitting Hard

So far, the early returns in pinstripes are dazzling. Through two games, Bellinger is slashing .571/.500/1.000 with one home run, five RBIs, a 10% walk rate and a 10% strikeout rate. It’s a microscopic sample size, but Bellinger looks like a hitter who’s rediscovered his swing.

His 451-foot home run on Saturday wasn’t just a towering shot—it was one of the longest of his career. He’s barreling the ball more consistently and tapping into the raw power that once made him one of the most dangerous bats in the league.

MVP Vibes Are Creeping Back

There’s a certain swagger to Bellinger’s approach right now, a flashback to 2019 when he was just 23 years old and took home MVP honors in the National League.

That season, he torched pitchers with a blend of bat speed, timing, and elite pitch recognition. Early on in 2025, some of those same signs are starting to reappear.

He’s squaring up fastballs, laying off borderline pitches, and hitting to all fields. If you’re a Yankees fan, this is exactly what you hoped to see after the trade was made.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

More Than Just a Bat

What makes Bellinger’s resurgence even more valuable is his glove. Unlike Juan Soto, who brings offensive firepower but below-average defense, Bellinger is giving the Yankees two-way excellence.

He can play all three outfield spots and even shift over to first base if needed. That kind of versatility gives manager Aaron Boone more flexibility with lineup construction, especially with lefty-righty matchups and in-game substitutions.

Contract Structure Could Make Things Interesting

The Yankees aren’t footing the entire bill for Bellinger either. The Cubs kicked in some financial relief, meaning New York is on the hook for less than the $26.25 million he’s owed through 2025. There’s a player option for 2026, but if Bellinger keeps mashing, he’ll almost certainly opt out and test the open market.

That scenario could put the Yankees in a fascinating spot next offseason. If he produces like this for a full year, New York may want to lock him up long-term—or risk losing a key piece of their revamped offense.

A Perfect Fit in the Bronx

The Yankees are a team built on power and presence, and Cody Bellinger brings both. He’s got the kind of swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field, and he’s already paying dividends.

If his early production is any indication of what’s to come, Brian Cashman might’ve just pulled off one of the most impactful moves of the offseason.

And if you blinked, you may have missed the rebirth of a star.