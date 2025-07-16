Yankees strike out on another third base trade target, as Braves remove star from consideration

The Atlanta Braves, one of baseball’s most consistent winners in recent years, are shockingly 42-53 and buried in fourth place.

Yes, even the Miami Marlins—long the NL East’s basement dwellers and one of MLB’s worst teams—sit ahead of them. It’s a strange, frustrating season in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are 53-43 and occupying the American League’s top Wild Card spot with October in sight.

They’re two clubs headed in opposite directions—one desperate to buy, the other quietly evaluating who might be sold.

Naturally, that leads to speculation. The Yankees badly need a third baseman. The Braves happen to have a great one.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley’s Name Comes Up, But Atlanta Isn’t Budging

Austin Riley isn’t just a name on the Braves’ lineup card—he is the heartbeat of their infield. That matters deeply to them.

Yankees fans dreaming of Riley in pinstripes got a quick reality check: Atlanta has zero interest in even discussing him.

“There’s no chance,” a source told Jon Heyman. That’s not hesitation—that’s a full-on, deadbolt-nope from the Braves’ front office.

Riley is 28, in his prime, and has already racked up over 20 career WAR with a 123 wRC+ since debuting.

Even in a somewhat down 2025 campaign—14 homers and a 113 wRC+—he remains a clear difference-maker.

Riley’s Contract Makes Him Even More Untouchable

Part of what makes Austin Riley so valuable is how smartly the Braves locked him in early. He’s signed through 2032 with a club option for 2033.

He’ll earn around $22 million annually through his mid-30s—a number most teams would love for a slugging third baseman.

Think about it like this: if Riley were a home, he’d be a luxury townhouse with fixed rent in a neighborhood where prices are skyrocketing.

That contract is affordable for a franchise that likes to build sustainable contenders.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Even A Strong Yankees Offer Likely Falls Flat

There’s no doubt the Yankees could offer a tempting package—top prospects, MLB-ready talent, the works.

But it likely won’t matter. When a team sees a player as part of their identity, it takes more than talent to break that bond.

Riley isn’t just a power bat—he plays solid defense, carries himself like a pro, and has deep roots in Atlanta’s lineup culture.

You don’t trade that away midseason unless you’re launching a total rebuild. The Braves aren’t close to doing that.

Atlanta May Sell—but Only Around the Edges

Just because the Braves won’t trade Riley doesn’t mean they’ll stand pat at the deadline. Some veteran pieces could still move.

Guys on expiring contracts—relievers or bench bats—might get flipped to contending teams looking for depth or stability.

Even slugger Marcell Ozuna could find himself wearing another uniform in a couple of weeks.

But Austin Riley? He’s part of the foundation. And foundations don’t get torn up when the house just needs a fresh coat of paint.

Even if Atlanta misses the playoffs this year, they’ll return in 2026 with Riley anchoring the heart of their order.

And if history’s any guide, the Braves know how to rebound. Their 2021 championship run started from a similar low point.

So unless the Yankees have a magic wand, they’ll need to look elsewhere. Austin Riley isn’t going anywhere.

