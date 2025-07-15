Yankees eyeing perfect free-agent bullpen arm—all he will cost his money

The Yankees are desperately searching for a bullpen boost, but they’re wary of draining their farm system any further.

With the trade deadline looming, general manager Brian Cashman knows how steep the price can be for quality relievers.

Instead of parting with promising young talent, the Yankees could turn to a familiar face who might still have something left in the tank.

David Robertson emerges as intriguing solution

According to The Athletic, the Yankees and Mets are among several teams showing interest in veteran right-hander David Robertson.

Robertson, now 40, is no stranger to the Bronx after spending nine memorable seasons with the Yankees, even making an All-Star team in 2011.

He’s bounced around the league since, but last season with the Texas Rangers, Robertson proved he’s still capable of getting big outs.

Veteran still showing impressive underlying metrics

Over 72 innings in 2024, Robertson posted a 3.00 ERA, leaned on a 76.9% left-on-base rate and produced a healthy 48.8% ground ball rate.

Those numbers only scratch the surface of why the Yankees might be drawn to him.

His 96th percentile strikeout rate and 79th percentile whiff rate show he’s still missing bats at an elite clip.

Robertson’s cutter remains his bread and butter, averaging 93.3 mph while holding hitters to a measly .163 average.

Yankees could fill a critical hole without spending big

If Robertson’s velocity looks sharp in his upcoming throwing sessions, he represents a golden opportunity for the Yankees.

They can patch one of their biggest issues — lack of reliable high-leverage relief — without giving up prized prospects.

For a team that’s already lost Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery, every minor addition matters.

Robertson also brings a steady hand and veteran savvy, the type of presence that could stabilize an exhausted bullpen in October.

Other contenders could complicate the chase

Of course, the Yankees aren’t the only team circling David Robertson.

The Athletic reports that multiple clubs are expected to attend his throwing sessions in the coming week, which could drive up the bidding.

Still, the Yankees have the edge of familiarity, with Robertson well-versed in the pressures of pitching under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

It’s hard to find a bullpen addition on the open market who can step right into high-stakes innings without flinching.

Yankees weighing low-cost risk for high-upside arm

Think of Robertson like a classic car that’s been carefully maintained over decades.

He might not have the shine of a brand new sports model, but he knows how to handle tight corners and pressure situations.

If the Yankees can secure him on a short deal, it could be the kind of subtle move that pays massive dividends come playoff time.