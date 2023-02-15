Yankees still open to moving former All-Star second baseman

Sep 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts to hitting his second home run of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get one thing out of the way, the New York Yankees have no reason to trade former All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres, but that doesn’t mean he won’t become expendable at some point during the 2023 season.

Ultimately, if the Yankees elevate Anthony Volpe and he is ready to take over a starting job, second base may be the right spot for him.

Currently, Torres is slated to start the season at 2B, with Oswald Peraza taking over at shortstop, given he wins the position battle and DJ LeMahieu or Josh Donaldson on the hot corner. If Peraza locks down shortstop, Volpe will be sent back to Scranton AAA, where he can continue as development and justify a promotion later in the year.

The Yankees can remain patient and not rush Anthony Volpe to the Majors:

However, there’s no reason to elevate Volpe unless the Yankees are prepared to give them a starting job, which is where Torres and 2B come into play. When and if that happens, the Yankees can easily capitalize on Gleyber’s value and trade him for an asset.

Whether it be a solid bullpen arm or a package deal involving an upgrade at the left field position, there are ways they can leverage him moving forward.

Despite being quiet on that front the past few weeks, recent reports indicate the Yankees are still open to moving him.

“I do not think the Yankees would be at all averse to moving Gleyber Torres and his money – or some of it – in the right situation.” Per Andy Martino of SNY.

Torres and the Bombers just connected on a one-year, $1M deal to avoid arbitration. The 26-year-old bounced back last year, enjoying a .257 average with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs. His 115 wRC+ was his best since 2019, and he recorded a 2.7 WAR.

Gleyber Torres could have an even better 2023:

Nonetheless, his Steamer projections have him playing 138 games, hitting .261 with a .327 OBP, 23 homers, and 72 RBIs with 16 stolen bases and a 119 wRC+. Given his defense has taken a tremendous step in the right direction and showed exciting power, notably hitting a ton of opposite-field homers, there are plenty of teams that could use his services and upgrade their infield.

Luckily, the Yanks have no need to move him prematurely, so they can bide their time and wait for Volpe to make the jump.