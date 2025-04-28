Yankees stick with red-hot leadoff hitter for series opener in Baltimore

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a Sunday doubleheader sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees roll into Camden Yards on Monday, aiming to keep their hot streak alive against the struggling Baltimore Orioles.

While the Yankees are cruising atop the AL East with a strong 17-11 record, the Orioles have found themselves stuck in reverse, sitting dead last at 10-17.

Trent Grisham: Setting the Table and Clearing the Plates

When something’s working, you don’t tinker — and that’s exactly Aaron Boone’s approach right now with his lineup. Trent Grisham has been hotter than a July sidewalk since Opening Day, and he’s earned his spot leading off for New York.

Grisham’s numbers tell the story like a well-worn novel: a .298 average, a .385 on-base percentage, and a thunderous .684 slugging percentage, peppered with seven homers and 14 RBI.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

And while he’s been smashing baseballs like piñatas, his defense in center field has remained just as reliable, making tough plays look routine.

On Sunday, when given the leadoff reins for the second game of the doubleheader, Grisham delivered again — a home run, two walks, and not a single strikeout.

It’s like watching a chef who can whip up a five-star meal blindfolded: no matter the situation, he’s in complete control. With a 186 wRC+ while leading off this year, it’s no wonder Boone’s trusting him to set the tone.

New Faces in New Places

Monday’s opener in Baltimore will also give a fresh look at young infielder Oswald Peraza, who’s getting the nod at third base.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hoping Peraza can show the kind of spark that could give the infield even more depth as the season rolls on.

Meanwhile, right-hander Will Warren will take the mound, tasked with keeping the good vibes going against an Orioles squad desperate for a win. Warren’s opportunity feels like tossing him the keys to a finely tuned sports car — now it’s just a matter of seeing how well he can drive it under the lights.

With the Yankees riding high and the Orioles searching for answers, this series could set the tone for both teams as the calendar inches closer to the heart of the season.