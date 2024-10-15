Yankees stick to their guns in Game 2 of ALCS againt Guardians

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Yankees had been rotating their starting first baseman throughout the ALDS, but heading into the ALCS, they made a change. Veteran Anthony Rizzo, who started Game 1 on Monday, was kept in the lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that Rizzo was “physically and emotionally taxed,” leading to him being pulled late in the contest, but Boone is committed to keeping him as the regular starter.

Rizzo contributed both offensively and defensively, managing a hit and a walk while making a few solid plays at first base. He was replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the eighth inning, providing some late-game flexibility.

The Yankees Need MVP Aaron Judge

While the Yankees’ offense has been relatively consistent, their superstar slugger Aaron Judge is enduring a frustrating cold stretch. Over five games and 22 plate appearances, Judge is hitting just .133/.364/.200, with three runs, one RBI, and an 84 wRC+. These numbers are well below his usual performance level, and the Yankees need Judge to find his rhythm if they hope to make a serious push for a World Series title.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton Picking Up the Slack

Fortunately, the Yankees have been able to rely on the exceptional play of Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton, in particular, has been red-hot this postseason. The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .368/.455/.789, with two home runs and five RBIs. There’s a case to be made that Stanton should be moved up to the cleanup spot in the lineup, but Boone has kept him batting fifth, likely aiming to maintain consistency since it’s working well so far.

The Struggles of Austin Wells in the Cleanup Spot

Meanwhile, rookie catcher Austin Wells has struggled mightily in the cleanup spot. Wells is hitting just .100/.182/.100 over five postseason games, with a disappointing -16 wRC+, meaning he has been 116% worse than the average MLB hitter during this stretch. Although there’s an argument for dropping Wells down in the order and promoting Stanton to cleanup, Boone has so far opted to keep the lineup steady, believing the current approach is yielding positive results.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Lefty Staggering: A Strategic Move

One reason for keeping the lineup as is might be the Yankees’ strategy of staggering left-handed batters throughout the order. This approach has proven effective, and with Cleveland’s Game 2 starter Tanner Bibee struggling against left-handed batters, the Yankees’ lineup could benefit from this on Tuesday night.

Searching for Production from Jazz Chisholm

Further down in the order, the Yankees are still looking for better production from Jazz Chisholm. The 26-year-old trade acquisition has struggled throughout the playoffs, hitting just .105/.150/.263, with one home run and one RBI. Chisholm has had difficulty making quality contact, and the Yankees will need him to show more discipline at the plate moving forward.

With the Yankees trying to maintain offensive momentum and address some key slumps, they will need contributions from players across the lineup as they continue their push through the postseason. Tuesday’s matchup presents an opportunity for the Yankees to capitalize on Cleveland’s weaknesses, particularly against left-handed batters.