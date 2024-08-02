Yankees stash utility man in Triple-A, release J.D. Davis from team

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few days, the Yankees have been busy with some roster management, implementing changes in their bullpen and integrating new position players. This past Monday, the team designated Jahmai Jones for assignment, placing him on waivers.

Yankees Outright Jahmai Jones

Jones, versatile in both the infield and outfield, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. During his tenure with the Yankees this year, Jones participated in 33 games, accumulating 47 plate appearances. He posted a batting average of .238, an on-base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .381, including a 34% strikeout rate, a 4.3% walk rate, and a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 97.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jones remains a valuable asset, poised to step in in the event of injuries or inconsistencies within the team. He exhibits commendable athleticism and reliable defense, making him at least a competent option in a backup role. However, his offensive output has been inconsistent, and his high strikeout rates present a concern, leading the Yankees to conclude that he currently lacks the value needed on the active roster.

Further Roster Changes

Moreover, the Yankees released infielder J.D. Davis from the roster following his acquisition from the Oakland Athletics several weeks ago. Davis, traditionally a robust offensive player, is experiencing a disappointing season. Over 46 games, Davis has managed a batting line of .218/.293/.338. For the first time in five years, his wRC+ has dropped below 104, currently standing at 85, which signifies he is performing 15% below the average MLB hitter.

Strategic Decisions

The acquisition of Jazz Chisholm necessitated freeing up some roster spots, compounded by the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Consequently, both Jones and Davis found themselves as the odd men out under these circumstances.