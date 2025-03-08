Yankees’ starting rotation is falling apart at the seams

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees built what looked like one of the strongest starting rotations in baseball heading into the 2025 season. Just a few weeks into spring training, that rotation is already hanging by a thread. Injuries are piling up at an alarming rate, and with Gerrit Cole’s elbow now a major concern, the team may be scrambling for answers before Opening Day even arrives.

Gerrit Cole’s MRI Could Determine the Season

The most pressing issue is the status of Cole, who is undergoing an MRI after experiencing elbow discomfort following his last spring training start. The Yankees ace was testing out some different pitches but ended up getting shelled for six runs. More importantly, he didn’t feel right afterward, and anytime a pitcher complains about their elbow, it raises immediate red flags.

Cole was already limited to just 95 innings last year due to a flexor strain, posting a still-solid 3.41 ERA with 9.38 strikeouts per nine. If his latest issue turns out to be serious, the Yankees could be facing the worst-case scenario—Tommy John surgery—which would sideline him for the entire season and beyond.

Luis Gil Out for Months

Even if Cole manages to avoid a long-term injury, the Yankees already knew they’d be without another key arm in Luis Gil. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year was expected to be a major part of the rotation this season after posting a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings last year. Unfortunately, a high-grade lat strain will keep him sidelined for at least three months, and his return timeline remains uncertain.

Clarke Schmidt Delayed But Expected Back Early

Schmidt is also behind schedule due to a back issue that slowed his ramp-up. The Yankees are optimistic he’ll return for their sixth game of the season against Arizona on April 3, but he’ll likely be limited to around 75–80 pitches in his first few starts. Schmidt took a big step forward last year, recording a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings before a lat strain cost him months of the season. The team needs him to stay healthy this year, especially with so many other rotation concerns.

Who Can Fill the Gaps?

With Cole, Gil, and Schmidt all dealing with setbacks, the Yankees have a few arms to choose from, but none offer the same level of stability.

Max Fried: Signed to an eight-year, $218 million deal this offseason, Fried instantly becomes the ace if Cole is out long-term. He posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings with the Braves last year and is one of the best left-handed starters in baseball.

Marcus Stroman: The Yankees had been exploring trades for Stroman all spring, but they may not have the luxury of moving him anymore. He's coming off a 4.31 ERA season with a career-low 6.58 strikeouts per nine, but with the rotation in shambles, they may have to keep him around as a steady innings-eater.

Will Warren: The young right-hander has been one of the biggest surprises this spring. Over three appearances, he has a 1.13 ERA and has been striking out elite hitters with ease. If he continues to dominate, he might not just make the roster—he could be a key part of the rotation.

Carlos Carrasco: The veteran was brought in as a depth piece, and while he isn't the pitcher he once was, he could help eat innings early in the season.

Carlos Rodon: The Yankees need a big bounce-back season from Rodon. No more middle-of-the-road performances or simply bad years; they need him to carry his weight.

The Yankees Have No Choice But to Hold Onto Stroman

If the Yankees were hoping to flip Stroman before the season, they may have to rethink that strategy. Even with his declining strikeout numbers and velocity, he’s still a reliable starter who can take the ball every five days and keep the team afloat. If the Yankees lose Cole for a significant stretch of time, keeping Stroman could be a necessary move to help prevent a full-blown rotation disaster.

With just a few weeks until Opening Day, the Yankees are in an all-too-familiar position—dealing with a pile of injuries before the season even begins. If they don’t get some good news on Cole soon, their championship aspirations could take a major hit before they even get started.