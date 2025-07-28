Yankees start righty gets great injury news and says he’ll be ‘a factor’ next year

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose a pitcher when Clarke Schmidt went down—they lost a heartbeat in their rotation.

For a brief stretch this season, Schmidt looked like he had finally returned to top form. Poised, dominant, and fearless on the mound.

Then came the bombshell: Tommy John surgery. Just like that, his excellent campaign was cut short by a cruel twist of fate.

Fans feared the worst—2025 entirely lost, and even 2026 hanging in the balance. It felt like déjà vu after Gerrit Cole’s injury.

But in a welcome twist, Schmidt recently shared news that offered a much-needed jolt of optimism for Yankees faithful.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Schmidt Confirms a Brighter Timeline Than Expected

Speaking with Yankees insider Max Goodman, Clarke Schmidt confirmed he underwent the internal brace version of Tommy John.

Clarke Schmidt says he got the internal brace version of Tommy John surgery. He called it the “best case.”



As for a timeline, Schmidt expects to be back in about a year. 11 to 13 months.



“Very encouraged by that … I’ll be a factor next year.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 28, 2025

That version offers a glimmer of light. Unlike the traditional 14–16 month recovery, this approach could shave time off his rehab.

Schmidt told Goodman he’s aiming for an 11 to 13-month return window—something that would position him for a 2026 midseason return.

“Very encouraged by that,” Schmidt said. “I’ll be a factor next year.” It’s not bravado—it’s belief forged in pain and persistence.

The internal brace technique has been used with success in recent years, including by pitchers like Nathan Eovaldi and Drew Rasmussen.

What Schmidt’s Loss Means for the Yankees Rotation

Schmidt’s injury stings. He had quietly become a stabilizing force in the Yankees’ rotation—especially with Cole already sidelined.

Through 78.2 innings, Clarke Schmidt posted a strong 3.32 ERA with 73 strikeouts and just 30 walks—a clear leap forward.

After a shaky spring that included a shoulder setback, he returned in the summer sharper, more mature, and more in command.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

He wasn’t just surviving big-league hitters—he was attacking them with purpose. His curveball had bite, and his fastball had zip.

For a rotation that’s been held together by duct tape and hope, losing Schmidt felt like removing a keystone from a stone arch.

A Glimmer of Hope in a Difficult Season

Still, the silver lining remains: both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt could return just in time to bolster a second-half playoff push next year.

That’s not wishful thinking—it’s the kind of reality postseason dreams are built on, especially if the Yankees hang around until July.

Getting Schmidt back mid-2026 could feel like a blockbuster trade without having to give up anything in return.

It’s the baseball equivalent of a knight returning mid-battle with his armor reforged—damaged but far from defeated.

And if Schmidt returns with the same fire he showed this year, he might even be better, not worse, for the experience.

Schmidt’s Grit Signals More Than Just a Comeback

Clarke Schmidt’s mentality has always been his anchor—never overly flashy, but always locked in and willing to compete.

Pitchers often return stronger after Tommy John because they’ve been forced to rework mechanics and refine their approach.

If his recovery stays on track, he could rejoin the Yankees in time to make an impact next year.

By then, the Yankees could have a rejuvenated rotation featuring Cole, Schmidt, Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, and a cast that’s weathered the storm.

That’s not just important—it could be the defining story of the 2026 season if things fall into place.

READ MORE: Yankees take the lead in race for young Dodgers starter with wicked stuff