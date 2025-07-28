Yankees take the lead in race for young Dodgers starter with wicked stuff

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers may be historic rivals, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing business together.

In recent seasons, the Yankees have plucked talent from the Dodgers’ deep pool—Victor González, Jorbit Vivas, and Clayton Beeter among them.

Now, it appears Dustin May could be next on New York’s radar, and this potential move carries intrigue on several levels.

The 27-year-old right-hander is a flamethrower when healthy, hurling sinkers and fastballs that dance in the upper 90s.

But health has been a cruel adversary for May, who’s struggled to stay on the mound long enough to cement his place.

According to SI.com’s Pat Ragazzo, the Yankees have emerged as the early front-runners to land May before the deadline.

Sources: Yankees have emerged as the early front runner for Dodgers RHP Dustin May — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) July 28, 2025

Dodgers May Need to Make Room in Crowded Rotation

With Blake Snell returning from the injured list, the Dodgers’ rotation suddenly looks full—leaving May potentially on the outside.

May’s 4.85 ERA through 104 innings this year suggests he hasn’t fully found his rhythm post-injury, especially with 43 walks allowed.

Still, those 97 strikeouts are proof the swing-and-miss stuff hasn’t completely vanished—there’s something worth rebuilding.

Once a prized rotation piece, May’s role in Los Angeles has grown uncertain, and trade talks reflect that shaky status.

He owns a respectable 3.71 career ERA, showing what he can do when healthy and commanding his movement-heavy arsenal.

In a way, he’s a sports car that’s been wrecked and repaired—there’s still speed under the hood, but can it hold up?

Yankees Have a Track Record of Pitching Reclamation

New York has quietly built a reputation for resuscitating broken pitchers and helping them rediscover their prime form.

Look no further than Clay Holmes, Nestor Cortes, and Ryan Yarbrough—all flourished after being cast off or overlooked by their previous teams.

May, with his raw stuff and mound presence, could be the Yankees’ next pet project if they can unlock his command and tighten up some mechanical things.

Yankee Stadium might not be pitcher-friendly, but May’s power arsenal could play well with a few adjustments.

In a rotation that already boasts Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, May wouldn’t need to be a savior—just solid and dependable.

And with postseason aspirations, the Yankees know that pitching depth in October is more valuable than gold.

May’s Injury History Makes Him a High-Risk, High-Reward Gamble

Few pitchers have endured as bizarre an injury path as Dustin May, who missed 2024 with a torn flexor tendon and torn esophagus.

He also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, wiping out most of that season plus the majority of 2022 for him.

It’s a medical report that reads more like a script for a sports drama than a baseball season recap.

Despite those setbacks, May is healthy again—though there’s speculation his fastball velocity and bite have regressed.

Even so, scouts remain intrigued by his movement, spin rate, and ability to generate soft contact when he’s locked in.

He hasn’t been at his best this year, though, as his career-high 8.6 percent barrel rate and 43.6 percent hard-hit rate show.

The Yankees seem willing to gamble on May’s upside, though, especially since their bullpen could use a fresh long-relief option too.

May’s right arm might appeal to Aaron Boone in a high-leverage postseason setting.

Could the Dodgers Actually Pull the Trigger?

The Dodgers don’t often part ways with homegrown arms unless they feel the value has already peaked or a better deal awaits.

Still, with Blake Snell back and the rotation full, L.A. may see May as expendable under the right circumstances.

Their depth gives them leverage, and if the Yankees offer the right prospect package or MLB-ready upgrade, the deal could materialize fast.

The fact that these two powerhouses—rivals in market size and October ambitions—keep trading shows mutual respect and shrewd planning.

And for New York, acquiring May could be the kind of swing that defines a postseason—if they can catch lightning in a bottle.

In the end, Dustin May is both a gamble and a golden ticket—whichever team lands him just better hope it gets the good version.

