Yankees start Jose Caballero again, give leadoff assignment to Austin Slater

The New York Yankees enter Thursday night teetering on the edge of embarrassment, desperately trying to avoid a sweep by the Detroit Tigers.

They’ve been outscored 23-3 over the first two games, a jaw-dropping collapse that has exposed both their bullpen and their bats.

The Bronx crowd, usually raucous and unrelenting, has been eerily quiet—like a theater audience watching a once-great actor forget his lines.

Manager Aaron Boone knows this can’t continue, so he’s chosen to shake things up, tossing caution aside before it’s too late.

Boone turns to Slater for a spark at the top

Austin Slater will get his first start since August 4, leading off in a bold lineup gamble by Boone.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Slater had been sidelined with a strained left hamstring until very recently, but the Yankees hope his disciplined approach can set the tone early.

Boone’s intent is clear: inject energy and patience at the top of an order that has flatlined all week.

For a team this lost offensively, even a single drawn-out at-bat could feel like striking a match in the dark.

Judge back in right field despite lingering elbow issues

Aaron Judge returns to right field and hits second, testing his still-aching elbow against a relentless Tigers pitching staff.

Last week sparked controversy over whether Judge was not fully healthy after being recently trusted with defensive duties in right field.

Boone insists the Yankees captain must be “smart about when to fully let it go” when unleashing throws.

Judge looked noticeably freer in his last appearance, and the Yankees are banking on that progress continuing under the stadium lights.

Bellinger, Stanton, and Chisholm anchor the middle of the order

Cody Bellinger slides into center field and the heart of the order, pushing Trent Grisham to the bench for a breather.

Giancarlo Stanton takes his usual cleanup role as the designated hitter, seeking to punish mistakes and jolt this dormant offense awake.

Right behind him is Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose aggressive, free-swinging style contrasts perfectly with Stanton’s methodical power approach.

Boone is gambling that this mix of styles might finally scramble the Tigers’ pitching rhythm, which has dominated so far.

Paul Goldschmidt returns to first base and bats sixth, bringing desperately needed veteran poise to this patchwork lineup.

Ben Rice will catch in place of Austin Wells, a strategic move aimed at getting more potent bat tonight.

Caballero replaces Volpe as injury concerns mount

Jose Caballero starts at shortstop for the second straight game, giving Anthony Volpe a much-needed day of recovery.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Volpe is dealing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder and reportedly received a cortisone shot recently.

That injury could explain his struggles at the plate, which have quietly stretched deep into the second half.

It’s easy to see Boone protecting Volpe’s long-term health, but there is also short-term urgency as the season winds down.

McMahon completes revamped lineup behind rookie Schlittler

The inconsistent Ryan McMahon rounds out the order at third base, tasked with lengthening an offense that has felt perilously top-heavy.

Meanwhile, rookie Cam Schlittler will take the mound, hoping to give the Yankees a chance to win.

Schlittler’s poise has impressed the clubhouse, but asking him to stop a sweep feels like throwing a kid the car keys mid-storm.

Still, with everything else crumbling, Boone is betting on youth and fresh energy to salvage a shred of dignity tonight.

