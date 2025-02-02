Yankees staring a brand new outfield alignment in the face

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made their outfield plans clear for the upcoming season, and it revolves around giving Jasson Domínguez a full-time role in left field. According to manager Aaron Boone, the plan is to keep the 21-year-old in one spot rather than moving him around, giving him the opportunity to adjust and develop at a natural pace.

This decision isn’t without risk. Domínguez, despite his tantalizing potential, has limited big-league experience. Over 26 major league games, he hit .207/.310/.437 with six home runs and 11 RBIs. He flashed raw power and an ability to work deep counts, but the consistency wasn’t quite there yet. Defensively, he played 105 innings in left, recording a .957 fielding percentage, but his reads and reactions still need work.

Domínguez knows he’s not a finished product, but he’s committed to improving. “Obviously, there are things I need to work on,” he said through an interpreter in September. “But I feel like with more work, I can get there. … I’ve been working almost every day in left field, getting my fungoes, shagging, everything. I don’t think I’m that far [off].”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger’s Defense Gives Yankees a Boost in Center

With Domínguez shifting to left, the Yankees will slot Cody Bellinger into center field, where he has thrived for much of his career. A former Gold Glove winner, Bellinger’s defensive instincts and range should provide a major upgrade at the position, helping to cover the gaps and allow Aaron Judge to return to his natural spot in right field.

Bellinger had a strong offensive season in 2024, hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Cubs. While his power numbers weren’t quite as high as they were in his 2019 MVP season, he remains a capable middle-of-the-order threat and should thrive with the short porch in Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Judge Back Where He Belongs

Aaron Judge shifting back to right field is the final piece of the puzzle, and it’s where he belongs. Over 5117.1 career innings at the position, he has tallied 59 defensive runs saved and 17 outs above average, making him one of the best defensive right fielders in the game.

Judge remains the heart of the Yankees’ offense, slashing .322/.458/.701 in 2024 while launching 58 home runs and driving in 144 RBIs. His presence in right field stabilizes the defense, ensuring the Yankees have at least one elite outfielder manning the corners at all times.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

An Alignment That Maximizes Strengths

This defensive alignment should, in theory, give the Yankees more stability. Bellinger is a better center fielder than Domínguez, Judge is elite in right, and Domínguez has the time and space to grow into his role without being overwhelmed. There will likely be some growing pains, especially in left, but the Yankees are fully committed to letting their young switch-hitter take the reins.

The key will be patience. Domínguez has all the tools to be a star, and as long as the Yankees give him time to adjust, this outfield alignment could set them up for success both now and in the long run.