Yankees’ star slugger has ‘no timetable’ for return, raising major concerns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are quickly finding themselves in a familiar, frustrating position—waiting for Giancarlo Stanton to get healthy. According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Stanton has “no timetable” for a return as he continues to battle tennis elbow in both arms.

The veteran slugger hasn’t swung a bat in over two weeks, a troubling sign given that this is an issue he’s been managing since last postseason.

A Lingering Concern

Stanton’s power surge in the playoffs helped carry the Yankees’ offense, but behind the scenes, he was grinding through significant elbow pain. While rest was supposed to help him recover, showing up to spring training unable to swing isn’t exactly the confidence boost the Yankees were hoping for.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Given Stanton’s injury history, particularly with lower-body issues that have plagued him in recent years, adding upper-body problems to the mix is a legitimate concern.

No Choice But to Adjust

With Stanton’s availability for Opening Day in serious doubt, general manager Brian Cashman has even more reason to add another bat before the season begins.

The Yankees have depth, but their current backup designated hitter options—Ben Rice and Dominic Smith—are far from proven. The team can’t afford to rely on Stanton staying healthy when the early signs suggest this could be another year of sporadic availability.

Preparing for the Worst

At this stage in his career, Stanton’s injuries are becoming harder to manage, and the Yankees need to be realistic about how much they can depend on him in 2025. If he continues to be sidelined for extended periods, Cashman may have no choice but to go out and find a legitimate bat to supplement the offense. Whether that’s via trade or a late free-agent signing, the Yankees can’t afford to be caught shorthanded.