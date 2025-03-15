Yankees’ star prospects mentioned as possible trade pieces to upgrade pitching

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t sitting idly by after losing Gerrit Cole for the season. General manager Brian Cashman has been poking around the pitching market to see what’s available, with a recent inquiry into San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. The New York Post reported that the Yankees reached out, likely just to gauge the price tag rather than make an aggressive push.

Cease Would Be Another Short-Term Rental

Cease is an intriguing option, coming off a strong 2024 season where he posted a 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings. He’s been a workhorse for four straight seasons, making him an attractive addition to a Yankees rotation suddenly missing its ace. However, with just one year left before free agency, acquiring Cease would feel eerily similar to the Juan Soto situation—giving up major prospect capital for a one-year rental.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s where things get tricky. Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentioned a few key names the Yankees could consider moving if they decided to pull the trigger on a trade.

Who Could Be on the Block?

The Yankees have been reluctant to part with their top prospects, especially after already sending a haul to San Diego for Soto. Heyman floated a few names that could come up in negotiations, including George Lombard Jr., Roderick Arias, Spencer Jones, and Will Warren.

Lombard Jr. might be the least likely to be moved. The 19-year-old infielder has impressed early in his development, showcasing elite defensive skills and a promising bat. The Yankees seem invested in his long-term future, making it unlikely he’d be included in a deal for a one-year arm.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Arias, another talented shortstop, has battled injuries, which could make him the more expendable of the group. His upside remains intriguing, but the Yankees have depth at the position, making him a more logical trade piece.

Jones is a different story. The towering 6’6” outfielder has serious power potential, but his strikeout rate remains a concern. The Yankees still view him as a possible home run machine if he can refine his approach. Giving up a player with that kind of ceiling is a risk, even for a top-end pitcher.

Will Warren’s Role in 2025

Perhaps the biggest name on the list is Warren, who has emerged as a legitimate piece in the Yankees’ rotation this spring. The 25-year-old right-hander has been stellar, posting a 1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings. He’s looked sharp, limiting walks and flashing the kind of command that suggests he’s ready to contribute at the MLB level.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Trading a young, controllable arm like Warren for one year of Cease—or worse, another former Yankee like Michael King—would be a questionable move. The Yankees are already in a tough spot with their rotation depth. Moving Warren would only create another hole, forcing them to spend more resources to backfill the position.

Should the Yankees Pull the Trigger?

Cashman’s inquiry into Cease was likely more about doing his due diligence than laying the groundwork for an immediate trade. If the Padres were willing to move Cease for a reasonable price, the Yankees might explore it further, but gutting the farm for another short-term piece doesn’t seem like the best move.

The team already paid a hefty price for Soto. Doing it again for a rental starter when they have young, cost-controlled talent ready to contribute wouldn’t make much sense. If anything, the Yankees need to hold onto their pitching depth rather than deal it away.