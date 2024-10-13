Yankees star prospect learning from red-hot slugger

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Manager Aaron Boone took his time deciding whether or not star prospect Jasson Dominguez would feature in the starting lineup for the ALDS. Ultimately, the Yankees chose Alex Verdugo, who has provided solid defense and contributed offensively throughout the past four games.

Dominguez Absorbing Experience from the Veterans

While Dominguez may not be starting, he is using this opportunity to learn from the experienced veterans on the team. One player, in particular, has become a key example for Dominguez: slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Watching Stanton’s preparation and performance has given the young prospect valuable insight into what it takes to compete at an elite level, especially in the postseason.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

“I see what he’s doing,” Dominguez said Friday via The Athletic, “and I try to do the same thing. I try to stay moving. I try to stay ready. I take a couple of swings, get into the gym, and get on the stationary bike.”

Stanton’s performance in the first four games of the playoffs has been remarkable. Hitting .375/.444/.688, he has single-handedly carried the Yankees’ offense at times. His pivotal moment came during Game 3, where his 417-foot home run in the 3–2 win against Kansas City exemplified his impact.

“I’ll tell you what,” Dominguez added. “I saw this guy every day working, every day coming in early. He’s locked in right now. It’s impressive.”

A Star Prospect Preparing for the Future

While Dominguez shares some of Stanton’s raw power, he understands that his role with the Yankees is still developing. His time to truly shine as a starter is expected to come in 2025, as he continues to build on his potential.

For now, Dominguez is ready to contribute in whatever capacity is needed, whether it’s as a pinch runner or a last-resort hitter. Although his 2024 postseason role is limited, Dominguez recognizes that his opportunity to play a more significant role was never meant to come this year.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The young outfielder’s journey has not been without challenges. Dominguez spent the previous off-season recovering from Tommy John surgery and dealt with an oblique injury earlier this year, limiting his playing time. These setbacks meant inconsistent game action, both in the minors and with the Yankees.

Glimpses of Potential and the Road Ahead

Despite the challenges, Dominguez did get a brief taste of MLB action late in the year. Over 18 games, he hit .179/.313/.304, showing flashes of his potential. However, the Yankees understand that Dominguez needs regular at-bats over a full season to develop consistency at the plate.

Looking ahead, the Yankees are expected to extend Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo is likely to walk in free agency. This move will open the door for Dominguez to step into the starting left-field position long-term. The Yankees are prepared to weather any growing pains as he adjusts, confident in their overall offensive firepower to win games. Given how Verdugo performed this season, the Yankees don’t anticipate much of a drop in quality when Dominguez fully enters the lineup.

A Learning Experience for Dominguez

For now, Dominguez’s inclusion on the playoff roster is about gaining essential experience. Observing how seasoned players step up in critical moments is an invaluable part of his development. While he may not be a key contributor this postseason, Dominguez is soaking up knowledge and learning what it takes to excel when the stakes are highest.

In the end, it’s all part of the bigger picture for the Yankees, and for Dominguez, this playoff run is laying the foundation for what’s to come in the future.