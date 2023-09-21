Yankees’ star prospect undergoes surgery

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have their eyes set on a mid-2024 comeback for the promising outfielder, Jasson Dominguez. Despite facing a UCL injury that sidelines him for a projected 9–10 months, there’s budding optimism. Around the six-month recovery mark, it’s believed Dominguez may be ready to swing the bat. This paves the way for the possibility of him rejoining the Yankees as a designated hitter, allowing his throwing arm ample recovery time.

Recently, Dominguez embarked on his road to recovery, having undergone successful surgery on his right elbow. The procedure’s smooth execution means he’s now on track to return after a brief stint in the MLB, which saw him participate in merely eight games.

In the 2023 season, the young 20-year-old outfielder showcased his prowess in Double-A Somerset, recording a .254 batting average and a .367 OBP across 109 games. His performance earned him a promotion to Triple-A, where he maintained an impressive streak, achieving a .419 batting average, .514 OBP, and an outstanding 180 wRC+ in just nine games.

Dominguez’s transition to the MLB was just as noteworthy. In his short eight-game spell, he produced a .258 average, a .303 OBP, and a .677 slugging rate, inclusive of four home runs, seven RBIs, and a 162 wRC+. These metrics, albeit from a limited sample, suggest Dominguez is geared up for a pivotal role in the Yankees’ centerfield in 2024 and the years that follow.

The Search for Dominguez’s Interim Replacement

With Dominguez’s absence, the Yankees’ management will need to find a fitting interim solution. The upcoming free agency market lists Cody Bellinger as a top contender, though his expected high-value contract might exceed the Yankees’ budgetary limits. Nevertheless, the Yankees might evaluate the potential of transitioning Bellinger to first base post the expiration of Anthony Rizzo’s contract, opening up strategic options.

A short-term acquisition might be the Yankees’ best bet if they choose not to tap into their prospect pool for a substitute. Given the team’s need for heightened offense, it’s anticipated that General Manager Brian Cashman will be on the hunt for a valuable asset, either through free agency or a strategic trade. The Yankees’ roster also boasts a few Rule-5 eligible players, potentially used as leverage, considering the risk of them being picked up if not secured within the 40-man roster.

Yankees’ Forward Plan: A Shift in Strategy?

As the upcoming months unfold, the Yankees face the challenge of bolstering their front office. There’s a palpable need for the team to adopt more strategic decisions. This might mean a shift from heavy investments in high-priced free agents and players with recurring durability concerns. The goal? To build a more resilient, strategic, and winning roster for the future.