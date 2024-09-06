Yankees’ star prospect is making Aaron Boone look bad every day he’s not promoted

The New York Yankees had a prime opportunity to improve their roster and lineup on September 1 and each day ever since. That’s when the rosters expanded to 28 players. Instead of calling up Jasson Dominguez and giving him regular playing time, they opted to keep sending Alex Verdugo, his .652 OPS, and his questionable hustle out there every day.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, has defended the organizational decision, saying that they don’t want to call up the “Martian” and not play him every day, which is why he is still in Triple-A. But with each passing game, Dominguez proves that the International League is not a challenge for him anymore and that he belongs not only in the majors, but also in the lineup.

If it seems to you that he ropes a 105-mph line drive or a 108-mph homer every day, it’s because that’s not far from the truth. On Thursday, he went 3-for-5 with two singles and a home run, plus a walk. He has six RBI and five runs scored in his last three games, and it’s evident that he is too good for Triple-A at this point.

The Yankees’ skipper keeps defending Boone

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, Verdugo doesn’t always hustle and is underperforming at the plate; yet Boone defends him every time he has a chance. The Yankees are no longer in control of the AL East division anymore, and the fact they are failing to put their best lineup on the field every night is baffling.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Dominguez is now hitting .313/.371/.497 in 41 games and 178 plate appearances with the RailRiders. He accumulates seven home runs and 15 stolen bases, proving he can contribute in many facets of the game.

The Yankees don’t need him to be a star: they just need above-average production, some pop, and speed in left field and he can certainly offer that. Verdugo has had all year to prove he can, but that hasn’t been the case.

The ‘Martian’ is hitting a robust .382/.447/.632 since August 14, with five homers and a 180 wRC+. He is ready for an expanded role in MLB, but his own team keeps getting in the way.