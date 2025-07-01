Yankees’ star prospect is flashing elite upside but there’s still one major red flag

The Yankees have taken plenty of criticism for gutting their farm system after trading for superstars like Juan Soto — just to end up losing thme.

Many assumed the pipeline was dry, but a few prospects are flipping that narrative. Among them, Spencer Jones is suddenly grabbing serious attention.

Jones just earned his promotion to Triple-A over the weekend and immediately announced his presence by launching two homers in his first three games.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jones has jaw-dropping power — but the swing and miss is real

Before getting the call, Jones tore up Double-A over 49 games, slashing .274/.389/.594 with 16 homers, 32 RBIs, and a monster 185 wRC+.

His 15.4% walk rate highlights impressive patience, but he also struck out at a troubling 33.7% clip, a glaring red flag.

In Triple-A, it’s been more of the same story early on. He’s already homered twice but is striking out nearly 43% of the time.

Jones might always be the kind of hitter who lives and dies by the long ball — like a human version of Russian roulette for pitchers.

Spencer Jones could fill a future outfield need for Yankees

The Yankees might not rush Jones to the Bronx this season, but the fit for 2026 is hard to ignore.

Trent Grisham is in a contract year, and the Yankees could slide Jones into that spot if he proves he can cut down the Ks.

Even with the swing-and-miss concerns, his athleticism is undeniable. At 6-foot-6, he covers serious ground in the outfield and has sneaky speed.

It’s why scouts continue betting on his upside. If he pairs those tools with 30+ home runs, the strikeouts suddenly become a lot easier to live with.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

His recent stretch shows exactly why the hype is building

Over his last 16 games combined between Double-A and Triple-A, Jones is on another planet, slashing .403/.479/.823 with eight homers.

He’s also added three stolen bases and drawn nine walks during that stretch, hinting at a more complete offensive profile trying to emerge.

Still, the elephant in the room remains. He’s striking out at a 34.2% rate in the minors this year, with a contact rate below 60%.

Those numbers have to improve if Jones wants to become more than just a power-or-bust bat at the next level.

Why Yankees fans should stay patient with his timeline

At just 24 years old, there’s little reason to shove Jones into the majors before he’s truly ready.

Another half season refining his plate approach in Triple-A could be crucial. The Yankees know it’s better to iron out the wrinkles now.

Watching Jones develop is like waiting for a storm to fully form — you see flashes of lightning, but you’re still anticipating the thunder.

If he ever ties it all together, the Yankees might have found their next towering outfield force without needing another blockbuster trade.