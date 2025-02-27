Yankees’ star prospect feeling ‘dangerous’ this spring

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been keeping a close eye on outfield prospect Spencer Jones, and early returns this spring are giving them plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The 23-year-old has been fine-tuning his approach, trying to bring his game to the next level after a mixed 2023 season in Double-A.

Learning From the Best

Jones has a rare opportunity that most young hitters would dream of—learning directly from Aaron Judge. The 6’6” lefty has modeled his swing after the Yankees captain, and while his natural power is undeniable, the challenge has been making more consistent contact.

Last year, Jones posted a 36.8% strikeout rate in Double-A, a glaring weakness that limited his production despite a solid slash line of .259/.336/.452 with 17 homers and 78 RBIs. He knew that improving his mechanics was a priority, so he spent the entire offseason reworking his swing, making sure his lower half was more stable and that his bat path was as efficient as possible.

“I feel dangerous,” Jones said, acknowledging the adjustments he’s made and the potential they could unlock, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Signs of Growth This Spring

It’s only been a few games, but Jones is already showcasing a different level of control at the plate. He’s hitting .500/.667/1.500 in a small sample, including a home run and two RBIs. While spring training numbers don’t always translate to regular-season success, there’s something different about Jones this time around.

His biggest focus? Elevating the ball and making hard contact.

“My biggest takeaway was, when I hit the ball, good things happen,” Jones said. “And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen.”

A Future Role in the Bronx?

If Jones continues trending in the right direction, the Yankees will have an interesting decision to make. Their outfield is already crowded, but a prospect of his caliber can’t be ignored for long.

His defense is another strong part of his game, and if he proves he can keep the strikeouts in check, he could force his way into the conversation for a major league role sooner rather than later.

Worst case scenario, he becomes a valuable trade chip that helps land a proven MLB player down the road. Best case? He becomes another towering slugger in the Yankees’ lineup, following the blueprint of Judge and adding even more firepower to an already potent outfield.

“The biggest thing for me is, when I’m making my decision and it’s time to swing, that everything is moving in one piece,” Jones said. “I was running into issues last year where I would have a lot of slack, where I wouldn’t have much power or much force behind my barrel when it was time to go.”

For now, Jones is letting his bat do the talking, and the Yankees are more than happy to listen.