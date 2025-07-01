Yankees’ star outfielder likely headed to the injured list

The New York Yankees’ dream season is hitting turbulence at the worst possible time, and Trent Grisham’s injury adds to the chaos.

Over the past week or so, the Yankees have lost four key players, including Ryan Yarbrough, Fernando Cruz, Austin Wells, and now Grisham.

While some injuries seem minor, others — like Fernando Cruz’s — could keep players out well past the All-Star break.

Austin Wells is expected back by the middle of the week, which provides some relief. But Grisham’s injury raises serious questions.

The center fielder strained his left hamstring during Monday’s game, and he’s now expected to land on the injured list.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reported that “Bryan De La Cruz is in Toronto, with Trent Grisham likely headed for the IL.”

Bryan De La Cruz is in Toronto, with Trent Grisham likely headed for the IL. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 1, 2025

That news confirms that Grisham won’t avoid the IL and suggests the Yankees are bracing for a medium-term absence.

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Grisham Was Finally Delivering for New York

After a slow start to his Yankees tenure, Trent Grisham had been quietly surging this year, stepping up exactly when needed most.

Injuries and other circumstances forced Grisham into more regular playing time, and he delivered.

He has 15 home runs, a 132 wRC+, and has already posted 1.7 fWAR for the Yankees this season.

Grisham’s timely power and stellar defense in center have helped stabilize the team during multiple injury scares.

That production was especially crucial given the inconsistency of others, and now his absence leaves a major void.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hamstring Timeline Uncertain, But There’s Hope

Grisham was seen testing his hamstring on the field Tuesday, but the results evidently weren’t what the team hoped for.

The Yankees are calling it a strain — and while the exact grade isn’t public, it’s significant enough to warrant a shutdown.

Still, the fact that Grisham was even out there running suggests this may not be a worst-case, high-grade tear.

He’s expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, but if it’s a mild or moderate strain, he could return relatively soon.

The Yankees need all the help they can get, and dodging a long-term injury for Grisham would be a massive win.

De La Cruz Called Up, But Jasson Dominguez May Benefit Most

With Grisham down, the Yankees turned to Bryan De La Cruz, recently claimed off waivers, for immediate depth insurance.

De La Cruz has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees but hit seven home runs in 43 games at Triple-A Scranton.

He posted a 100 wRC+ during that stretch — not elite, but passable enough to fill in when depth is stretched thin.

That said, the real opportunity may fall to top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who’s already impressed in a small sample.

With Grisham shelved, Dominguez could see consistent playing time, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

The Yankees’ Depth Faces a Defining Stretch

This isn’t just about losing a productive outfielder — it’s about testing the very foundation of the Yankees’ depth chart.

Trent Grisham had become the duct tape holding together the outfield when others faltered, and now he’s the one sidelined.

The Yankees will need De La Cruz, Dominguez, and perhaps even an external addition to step up and hold the line.

New York still leads the division, but injuries are starting to pile up like snow on a weakened roof — threatening collapse.

They’ve navigated storms before this season. But losing Grisham, even temporarily, raises the stakes during a brutal July stretch.

Yankees Holding Out Hope for Quick Grisham Return

Hamstrings are tricky, but optimism remains — this doesn’t look like a season-ending scenario for Trent Grisham.

If his mobility improves by next week, a rehab assignment could follow quickly after the break. This is pure speculation, though.

And when Grisham returns, he’ll rejoin a Yankees team that desperately needs his steady presence in center field.

Until then, it’s up to the rookies and role players to hold the rope. For New York, the margin for error just got slimmer.

READ MORE: Yankees reveal Tuesday’s lineup with 2 key injury-related absences