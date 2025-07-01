Yankees reveal Tuesday’s lineup with 2 key injury-related absences

With the New York Yankees reeling from a series-opening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday afternoon suddenly feels urgent.

This isn’t just about evening the series—it’s about proving the roster can withstand adversity.

Max Fried will take the mound, and with a battered lineup behind him, his presence feels more vital than ever.

Key Bats Still Intact, But Injuries Force Shuffle

Despite the growing injury report, the Yankees still have firepower, at least on paper. Paul Goldschmidt leads off, with Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge forming a dangerous trio.

Judge has been the heartbeat of the offense, but lately, it’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. stealing the spotlight. The third baseman is red-hot, launching four home runs in his last five games.

Chisholm is batting cleanup, with Giancarlo Stanton, who’s searching for consistency, slotted in behind him. Stanton’s recent struggles make Chisholm’s surge all the more essential.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trent Grisham’s Injury Leaves a Void in Center

Trent Grisham’s absence looms large. The dynamic center fielder exited Monday’s game with hamstring tightness, and the lineup feels thinner without him.

Grisham’s 132 wRC+ and 1.7 fWAR speak volumes—he’s been more than a defensive replacement; he’s been producing real value.

Bellinger now shifts from right field to center, a role he’s comfortable with, but it disrupts the defensive flow the Yankees had settled into.

Catching Situation in Flux with Wells Out

Behind the plate, the Yankees are also shorthanded. Austin Wells is battling a circulatory issue in his finger, sidelining him temporarily.

Wells has grown into his role, providing stability and growing confidence with the pitching staff. Losing him even briefly is a disruption.

J.C. Escarra steps in to catch and bat eighth, while rookie Ben Rice takes a seat. It’s a tall task for Escarra, but this is the opportunity fringe players dream of.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez Gets a Chance to Shine

Jasson Dominguez, the hyped rookie still finding his footing, will bat sixth in the order. Every at-bat feels like a test and a glimpse into his future.

He’s shown flashes of power and patience, but hasn’t yet strung together consistent production. Tonight, without Grisham or Wells, there’s room for someone to step up.

Dominguez has the tools—quick bat, elite athleticism, and raw power—but translating that against major-league arms takes time.

Volpe, LeMahieu Round Out a Shifting Order

Anthony Volpe and DJ LeMahieu round out the lineup, slotted seventh and ninth respectively. Volpe hasn’t been performing well offensively, but every game presents a chance for redemption.

LeMahieu’s bat has slowed, but his experience still carries weight. The Yankees will need every ounce of it to scrap together runs against Toronto.

With Fried on the mound and stars still in place, the Yankees can weather this wave of injuries—if the supporting cast steps up.

It’s like a band missing two instruments—if the rest play sharper, the song still works. But there’s no margin for off-key notes tonight.

READ MORE: Yankees: Trent Grisham’s injury could give exciting young outfielder a once-in-a-lifetime chance