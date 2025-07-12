Yankees’ star outfield unbelievably snubbed from All-Star game

On Friday night, the Yankees watched Cody Bellinger deliver a show that left fans grinning ear to ear.

It was the type of game that reminds you why baseball can feel like magic — when everything clicks.

Bellinger stepped up for five at-bats against the Chicago Cubs, crushing three home runs and driving in six runs.

If not for Kyle Tucker’s highlight-reel robbery, Bellinger would’ve left the yard four times, an almost comical display of power.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A season turning from cold to scorching hot

Early on, it didn’t look like this version of Bellinger would ever show up.

In April, he struggled mightily, batting just .182 and chasing too many pitches out of the zone.

But once the calendar flipped to May, Bellinger found his groove.

He hit .302 in both May and June, and he’s currently torching pitchers for a .395 average to start July.

His season line now sits at .285/.340/.498 with a stellar .838 OPS, numbers that make him one of the most productive hitters in baseball.

Bellinger’s power surge comes at the perfect time

Beyond the eye-popping slash line, the Yankees’ versatile outfielder has already launched 16 homers and continues to drive runs in bunches.

He’s barreling balls at an impressive clip, ranking well above league average in nearly every advanced metric tied to hard contact.

It’s a sign that his swing isn’t just getting lucky — he’s truly locked in.

For a Yankees lineup that’s been streaky, having Bellinger locked in is like adding rocket fuel to the engine.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Still elite in the Yankees’ outfield, adding more value

Bellinger’s brilliance doesn’t end with his bat.

He’s been exceptional defensively, boasting a .989 fielding percentage over 723.1 innings this season.

He’s saved three runs with his glove and added four outs above average, all while making difficult plays look easy.

It’s shaping up to be one of his finest defensive campaigns in years.

Having a player who impacts both sides of the game so dramatically is rare, and it’s exactly why Bellinger feels irreplaceable.

The glaring All-Star snub in plain sight

Somehow, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was chosen for the All-Star game over Bellinger.

Rodriguez is slashing .244/.302/.392 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+ — right at league average offensively.

Meanwhile, Bellinger sits at a 131 wRC+, meaning he’s been 31% better than the average hitter, all while matching Rodriguez’s stellar defense.

It feels like the voters overlooked clear dominance, choosing name recognition over sheer performance.

In a fair world, Bellinger would be suiting up for the midsummer classic, showcasing why he’s still one of the game’s top talents.