Yankees’ star outfield prospect is resurrecting his season

Credit: kevin jairaj-usa today sports

If you have followed New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones in the last few months, you know he introduced some swing changes to try and pull the ball in the air more often to tap into his power more consistently. Looking at his 2024 stats in Double-A Somerset, however, you will probably see his spike in strikeouts (37.2 percent in 495 plate appearances) as an alarming sign. And you are probably right.

However, even though the swing-and-miss issues are concerning, 2024 has to be considered a solid year overall for the former first-round pick. His season line is up to an impressive .260/.337/.445 with a 121 wRC+, 15 round-trippers, and 24 stolen bases.

Jones started off slowly, but he has progressively produced more and more with each passing week and is now posting career-highs in several categories, such as home runs, runs scored (64) and RBI (73).

You know the Yankees star prospect is white-hot because his recent numbers are absolutely amazing. The reigning Eastern League Player of the Week went 10-for-24 with six RBI, three runs, a homer, a triple, and four doubles from last Monday to Sunday.

Yankees Prospect Spencer Jones has been Tearing it up

If we go back to what he has done since July 30, we will see some jaw-dropping stats. Over that timeframe, Jones has slashed an incredible .339/.402/.587 with 11 doubles, a couple of three-baggers, four long balls, and five thefts.

He has never ceased striking out at such a high rate, but it’s clear he is hitting the ball harder than ever and that means good things. The 2024 campaign was supposed to be a transition year in the Yankees prospect’s career, and it’s easy to see why it has been positive.

The Yankees aren’t in a rush to get Jones to the big leagues. They are letting him develop at his own pace while challenging him at the same time. He won’t be an option to see MLB time in 2024, but he is deserving of a promotion to Triple-A to see how he fares at the level in a handful of games before a key 2025 season.