Yankees star outfield prospect heating up in Double-A

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is undeniable that Jasson Dominguez, the top outfield prospect for the New York Yankees, is likely to secure a starting position with the team within the next two years.

Dominguez might be elevated to Triple-A this season, which would afford him the opportunity for significant repetitions and at-bats, thus providing him with the necessary preparation for the 2024 season and his aspirations of joining the Major League roster.

Dominguez exhibited remarkable performance during the Yankees’ spring training, but he was eventually reassigned to Double-A Somerset, where he commenced the season on a slow note.

The Yankees are watching Jasson Dominguez take a big step forward:

In April, Dominguez reported a .140 batting average but managed to reach base with a .380 average. He recorded fewer strikeouts than walks, indicating effective control of the strike zone, though he struggled to make substantial contact with hittable pitches.

However, the prodigy known as “The Martian” is starting to gain momentum, demonstrating a markedly improved performance in May. He showcased his exceptional power while sustaining strong discipline in the batter’s box.

“With the strike zone I feel comfortable,” Dominguez said two weeks ago. “ I recognize all the pitches and I’d say the only part that I’m missing are pitches there in the strike zone. I know that I’m not chasing pitches so that’s why I’m getting a lot of walks. I’m controlling the pitches in the strike zone.”

In May, Jasson achieved a .244 batting average and a .361 on-base percentage (OBP), hitting five home runs and 18 RBIs.

Over the past 28 days, Dominguez has a .250 batting average, a .356 OBP, and an OPS of .799. Notably, his performance peaked in the past week, recording a .333 batting average, a .500 OBP, and a 1.056 OPS.

If this promising outfielder can sustain his recent achievements, the Yankees may decide to promote him around the trade deadline, which would allow him a few months of Triple-A experience before a potential promotion in 2024.

Given the Yankees’ urgent requirement for a long-term left fielder, they may opt for a strategy of relying on an in-form player, thereby avoiding the expenditure of significant resources on a starter for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Dominguez appears to be on the verge of making the leap to a higher league, so Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman might prefer to direct resources toward strengthening the starting pitching rotation. This could be particularly important if Carlos Rodon encounters difficulties in recovering from his recently discovered chronic back condition.