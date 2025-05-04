Yankees’ star infielder pulled from lineup after feeling ‘pop’ in shoulder

Some injuries don’t arrive with a crash. They sneak in like a whisper, and before you realize it, something important is missing.

That’s what the New York Yankees are facing after Anthony Volpe felt a pop in his left shoulder during Saturday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He stayed in the game, but discomfort lingered. By Sunday, the team chose caution.

Volpe is now day-to-day, and while that doesn’t sound catastrophic, his absence reshapes the infield — and the offense — in a way that’s hard to ignore.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Volpe’s breakout power has become essential

Volpe has been more than just steady this season. He’s quietly evolved into one of the Yankees’ most important power threats.

The 24-year-old ranks in the 83rd percentile in average exit velocity and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate — both career highs.

Those are not empty numbers. They represent a player starting to unlock his full offensive identity.

Despite occasional cold spells, Volpe’s upside at the plate continues to distance him from his competition.

So even missing a few games shifts the dynamic in the lineup, particularly at the bottom third where power can be rare.

A downgrade at the plate, but stability in the field

In Volpe’s place, the Yankees are turning to Oswald Peraza — another 24-year-old, but with a very different profile.

Peraza has struggled mightily at the plate this season, hitting just .206 with a .250 OBP and .353 slugging percentage.

He’s struck out in 27.8% of his plate appearances and has just one home run to his name.

Defensively, Peraza holds his own and offers reliable glove work at shortstop, which softens the blow of Volpe’s absence.

But the Yankees will absolutely miss the extra-base threat and clutch pop that Volpe has quietly brought all year.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Timing could’ve been better with Rays looming

The Yankees don’t just need bodies on the field — they need rhythm. And Volpe has been helping set the tone.

His bat has added thump, and his presence in the lineup helps lengthen it in ways that allow others to breathe.

Losing that presence, even temporarily, puts more pressure on the rest of the order, especially against a Tampa Bay team that punishes mistakes.

While the team remains optimistic about a quick return, there’s no denying that even short gaps create uncertainty.

A short absence, but long-term implications

The Yankees are hoping Volpe returns within a few games, and there’s no indication of a serious injury.

Still, anytime a player describes a “pop” in the shoulder, caution becomes the obvious route.

Peraza will hold the line defensively, but he’ll need to exceed expectations at the plate for the Yankees to maintain their offensive rhythm.

The Bombers need Volpe healthy — not just for his glove, but for the bat that’s starting to feel like a real weapon.

Popular Reading: