Yankees’ star infielder could land a suspension after viral ejection

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees may be riding a hot streak on the field, but they’ll have to monitor a bit of turbulence off it following an incident involving infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. during Thursday night’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the seventh inning, with the Yankees clinging to a 6-3 lead, Chisholm struck out looking on a borderline fastball just below the zone. Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt gave the pitch a solid frame, pulling it back into the zone just enough to convince the umpire. The punch-out call didn’t sit well with Chisholm, who immediately let the ump hear it—and got tossed for his efforts.

One Bad Call, One Big Reaction

Getting ejected is one thing. Players argue, emotions run high, and sometimes they cross the line. But Chisholm took things a step further after leaving the dugout.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He headed to his phone and fired off a tweet calling out the strike call, instantly making waves across social media. Unfortunately for Chisholm, Major League Baseball takes postgame comments and in-game device use seriously—especially since the fallout of the Astros’ cheating scandal. The league has a firm policy banning players from accessing electronic devices during games, and Chisholm violated that rule in plain sight.

A Potential Suspension Looms

There’s now a very real possibility that Chisholm could face a one-game suspension, or at the very least, a fine. The league doesn’t look kindly on any breach of the no-devices policy, and while his frustration may have been justified, the method of expression crossed the line.

The Yankees should prepare to be without one of their most dynamic infielders, even if it’s just for a short stint. Chisholm has been a spark plug early in the season, and losing him—even briefly—would leave a noticeable void on both sides of the ball.

A Learning Moment for a Talented Star

Chisholm plays with fire, and that passion is part of what makes him electric to watch. But in this case, he let the emotion take over when the moment called for calm.

Hopefully, this serves as a learning experience. Sometimes in baseball, a missed call is just part of the game—and the best response is to shake it off and wait for your next chance to make an impact.