Yankees star catcher prospect Austin Wells dealing with rib injury

Feb 20, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (72) looks on at Yankees Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have started their spring training process on a bit of a downward spiral, losing several players to injury and dealing with some minor situations.

The Yankees can’t catch any health breaks:

Ranging from Frankie Montas undergoing shoulder surgery to Nestor Cortés fighting off a hamstring issue, the latest to go down a top catching prospect, Austin Wells.

Austin Wells is dealing with a bruised rib, Aaron Boone said. No baseball activities right now. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2023

Wells has an apparent bruise on his ribs, forcing him to sit on the sideline for the time being. Hopefully, he will be ready for spring training, given he is expected to earn some playing time, showcasing his qualities.

Wells took a significant step forward last season as a defensive asset at the catcher position, despite plenty of criticism. The 23-year-old featured with Somerset in AA last year, hitting .261 with a .360 OBP, 12 homers, and 43 RBIs. He earned a 129 wRC+.

The 6’2″ catcher projects to make the jump to AAA Scranton this year, potentially earning a few reps with the Yankees down the stretch. Considering his lefty bat, he profiles perfectly for Yankee Stadium and should make his way to the MLB soon enough. However, the bruised rib certainly impacts his progress leading up to live action, but it doesn’t seem to be anything too serious.