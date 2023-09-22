Yankees stand to gain $58.4 million with 6 players hitting free agency

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an exciting off-season marked by significant free-agent maneuvers. A prime target emerging on General Manager Brian Cashman’s radar is the prodigious Japanese star pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, with the hefty price tag attached to his name and an evident need for impactful bats, the Yankees need to chalk out a balanced investment plan.

Focusing on Offense: The Need of the Hour

While acquiring a pitcher of Yamamoto’s caliber is tempting, the Bombers should be wary of placing all their eggs in one basket. A versatile approach in free agency is crucial, ensuring they spread their resources efficiently across various needs.

Players Heading to Free Agency and Their Financial Implications (Luxury Tax)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: $6 million

While Isiah Kiner-Falefa has shown utility value, the 28-year-old’s recent performance doesn’t necessarily justify a $6 million price tag. Benching him in favor of budding prospects is a testament to this. It’s probable that the Yankees will search for more promising avenues for that investment.

Josh Donaldson: $25 million

Letting go of Josh Donaldson, who subsequently joined the Milwaukee Brewers, will save the Yankees $25 million in luxury tax in the coming season. With an additional $6 million converted buy-out option, it’s a strategic financial decision, given Donaldson’s underwhelming stint in the batter’s box for the Yankees.

Luis Severino: $12.25 million

Luis Severino, once a promising homegrown talent, has seen a tumultuous journey marred by injuries. Following a lackluster 2023 season, it remains to be seen if the Yankees will repose faith in him or redirect funds toward a potential long-term contract for someone like Yamamoto.

Frankie Montas: $7.5 million

Considering Frankie Montas’s track record as a consistent pitcher, the Yankees might contemplate re-signing him, especially after his recent shoulder surgery potentially reduces his market value. He could be a valuable addition to the team’s rotation at the right price.

Wandy Peralta: $3.35 million

The dependable Wandy Peralta, despite his recent triceps injury, has been a reliable bullpen arm for the Yankees. However, given their knack for discovering impactful bullpen talents and Peralta’s advancing age, conserving the $3.35 million seems prudent.

Harrison Bader: $4.3 million

Releasing Harrison Bader was more than just a roster move; it was an opportunity for him. But with injury woes shadowing him and the rise of talents like Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees might opt for a more cost-effective alternative, perhaps someone in the mold of Kevin Kiermaier for the 2024 season.

Crunching the Numbers: Yankees’ Financial Playbook

The Yankees are poised with approximately $58.4 million in luxury tax space for the upcoming off-season. While some funds will be freed up through various channels, they’ll also face increased arbitration costs. Balancing this, the Yankees can leverage their pre-arbitration prospects, ensuring they maintain ample financial elasticity. The main task ahead? Deciding how best to allocate this considerable financial muscle.